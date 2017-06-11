Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11/6/17

City hall

101 Court St.

Power and light committee

Consider a motion to set a public hearing for 6 p.m. Dec. 18 to consider the Proposed 2018 City of Jackson Annual Budget, which also includes proposed sewer-utility service-rate increases and other utility service-rate increases

Consider a motion approving the appointment of J. Alex Simmons to the Community Outreach Board, filling an unexpired term, ending May 2020

Consider a motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 17-26, in the amount of $12,400 to Koehler Engineering & Land Surveying Inc. of Cape Girardeau, relative to providing engineering services under the City Park Restroom Building Project

Consider a motion accepting the bid of Brockmiller Construction Inc. of Farmington, Missouri, in the amount of $68,194.62, relative to the City Park Pedestrian Bridge Replacement Project

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving a contractual agreement with Brockmiller Construction Inc. relative to the City Park Pedestrian Bridge Replacement Project

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing the mayor to sign a depository agreement with Southern Bank

Street committee

Consider a motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 17-27, in the amount of $37,950, to Koehler Engineering & Land Surveying Inc. of Cape Girardeau, relative to providing engineering services under the East Main Street and Oak Hill Road Traffic Signal Project

Consider a motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 17-28, in the amount of $9,500.00, to Smith & Company Engineers Inc. of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, relative to providing engineering services under the East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard Traffic Control Alternative Project

Consider a motion rejecting all bids received Oct. 12, relative to the West Main Street Diamond Grinding Project

Consider a motion approving Change Order No. 1, in the amount of $13,128.96, to Parking Lot Maintenance of Lake St. Louis, Missouri, relative to the 2017 Joint Routing and Sealing Program.

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving a Memorandum of Understanding with Abbotsford Land Management LP, relative to a Break in Access on East Main Street, at Interstate 55, exit 102