Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11/6/17

City hall
101 Court St.
1) Proposal for the Public Safety Sales Tax Education and Outreach Strategy, Callie Miller and Emily Colbert -- BOLD Marketing
2) Alternatives to West Main Street diamond grinding
3) Proposed amendments to Chapter 55 (Traffic Control Devices, Excavation Permit, and Backfill Standards) of the Code of Ordinances
4) Employee medical insurance presentation, Jeff Bierman -- Swinford & Associates, Inc.
5) Discussion of previously tabled items
6) Agenda items for 11/20/2017, pending board approval
A) Motion approving the proposal and ordinance authorizing a contract with BOLD Marketing of Cape Girardeau in the amount of $15,000, relative to providing services under the Public Safety Sales Tax Education and Outreach Strategy
B) Ordinance approving amendments to Chapter 55 of the Code of Ordinances
C) Motion changing the date of the board of aldermen regular meeting and study session from Jan. 1, 2018, to Jan. 8, 2018, in observance of the New Year's Day holiday.
D) Motion changing the date of the board of aldermen regular meeting and study session from Jan. 15, 2018, to Jan. 22, 2018, in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.
7) Additional items -- not specified.
