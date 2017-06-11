All sections
NewsNovember 6, 2017

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11/6/17

Regular meting, 6 p.m. today n Approval of minutes n Minutes of regular meeting 10/16/2017 n Minutes of special meeting 10/19/2017 n Financial affairs n Monthly bills Action items n Power and light committee...

Jackson Board of Aldermen

City hall

101 Court St.

Regular meting, 6 p.m. today

  • Approval of minutes
  • Minutes of regular meeting 10/16/2017
  • Minutes of special meeting 10/19/2017
  • Financial affairs
  • Monthly bills

Action items

  • Power and light committee
  • Consider a motion to set a public hearing for 6 p.m. Dec. 18 to consider the Proposed 2018 City of Jackson Annual Budget, which also includes proposed sewer-utility service-rate increases and other utility service-rate increases
  • Consider a motion approving the appointment of J. Alex Simmons to the Community Outreach Board, filling an unexpired term, ending May 2020
  • Consider a motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 17-26, in the amount of $12,400 to Koehler Engineering & Land Surveying Inc. of Cape Girardeau, relative to providing engineering services under the City Park Restroom Building Project
  • Consider a motion accepting the bid of Brockmiller Construction Inc. of Farmington, Missouri, in the amount of $68,194.62, relative to the City Park Pedestrian Bridge Replacement Project
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving a contractual agreement with Brockmiller Construction Inc. relative to the City Park Pedestrian Bridge Replacement Project
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing the mayor to sign a depository agreement with Southern Bank
  • Street committee
  • Consider a motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 17-27, in the amount of $37,950, to Koehler Engineering & Land Surveying Inc. of Cape Girardeau, relative to providing engineering services under the East Main Street and Oak Hill Road Traffic Signal Project
  • Consider a motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 17-28, in the amount of $9,500.00, to Smith & Company Engineers Inc. of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, relative to providing engineering services under the East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard Traffic Control Alternative Project
  • Consider a motion rejecting all bids received Oct. 12, relative to the West Main Street Diamond Grinding Project
  • Consider a motion approving Change Order No. 1, in the amount of $13,128.96, to Parking Lot Maintenance of Lake St. Louis, Missouri, relative to the 2017 Joint Routing and Sealing Program.
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving a Memorandum of Understanding with Abbotsford Land Management LP, relative to a Break in Access on East Main Street, at Interstate 55, exit 102
  • Non-agenda citizen input

Information items

  • Reports by mayor
  • Reports by council members
  • Reports by city attorney
  • Reports by city administrator

Discussion of future agenda items

  • Executive session
  • Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Study session, 6:40 p.m. today

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Discussion items

1) Proposal for the Public Safety Sales Tax Education and Outreach Strategy, Callie Miller and Emily Colbert -- BOLD Marketing

2) Alternatives to West Main Street diamond grinding

3) Proposed amendments to Chapter 55 (Traffic Control Devices, Excavation Permit, and Backfill Standards) of the Code of Ordinances

4) Employee medical insurance presentation, Jeff Bierman -- Swinford & Associates, Inc.

5) Discussion of previously tabled items

6) Agenda items for 11/20/2017, pending board approval

A) Motion approving the proposal and ordinance authorizing a contract with BOLD Marketing of Cape Girardeau in the amount of $15,000, relative to providing services under the Public Safety Sales Tax Education and Outreach Strategy

B) Ordinance approving amendments to Chapter 55 of the Code of Ordinances

C) Motion changing the date of the board of aldermen regular meeting and study session from Jan. 1, 2018, to Jan. 8, 2018, in observance of the New Year's Day holiday.

D) Motion changing the date of the board of aldermen regular meeting and study session from Jan. 15, 2018, to Jan. 22, 2018, in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

7) Additional items -- not specified.

Pertinent address:

101 Court St., Jackson, Mo.

Local News
Advertisement
