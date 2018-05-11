All sections
NewsNovember 5, 2018

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11/5/18

Jackson Board of Aldermen City hall, 101 Court St. 6 p.m. today Approval of minutes n Minutes of regular meeting of 10/15/18 Financial affairs n Monthly bills Public hearings n Hearing to consider the rezoning of 1506 S. Farmington Road from R-1 (single-family residential) District and I-2 (heavy industrial) District to C-2 (general commercial) District, as submitted by First General Baptist Church (Connection Point Church)...

Jackson Board of Aldermen

City hall, 101 Court St.

6 p.m. today

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of regular meeting of 10/15/18

Financial affairs

  • Monthly bills

Public hearings

  • Hearing to consider the rezoning of 1506 S. Farmington Road from R-1 (single-family residential) District and I-2 (heavy industrial) District to C-2 (general commercial) District, as submitted by First General Baptist Church (Connection Point Church).
  • Hearing to consider a special-use permit request for a shipping container as long-term storage in a C-2 (general commercial) District, at 1210 Greenway Drive, as submitted by BKR Commercial LLC

Action Items

  • Power and Light Committee
  • Consider a motion approving the appointment of Mayor Dwain Hahs to serve as the city's representative on the Enhanced Enterprise Zone Advisory Board, for a four-year term, beginning Nov. 19
  • Consider a motion to set a public hearing for 6 p.m. Dec. 17 to consider the Proposed 2019 City of Jackson Annual Budget, which also includes proposed sewer utility service rate increases and other utility service rate increases
  • Consider a motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 18-23, in the amount of $111,300, to Allen & Hoshall of Memphis, Tennessee, relative to providing engineering services under the design-bid phase of the 34.5kV Electric Transmission Line Project -- west substation to power plant substation
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance to correct a scrivener's error in Bill No. 18-70, Ordinance No. 18-67, passed and approved by the mayor and board of aldermen Oct. 15 and calling for a general municipal election April 2 to fill the offices of the mayor and board of aldermen
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving the request of the Missouri Baptist Convention to construct a potable water well at 1910 Lee Ave., subject to full compliance with the rules and regulations of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources
  • Consider a motion accepting the bid of Eastern Missouri Industries Inc. of Jackson in various amounts shown on the bid sheet dated Oct. 6 under the 2018 underground directional boring services program
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving a contractual agreement with Eastern Missouri Industries relative to the 2018 underground directional boring services program
  • Street Committee
  • Consider a motion approving Change Order No. 1 (final quantities), $29,769.20, to Lappe Cement Finishing Inc. of Friedheim, relative to the 2018 concrete pavement improvement program
  • Consider a motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 18-24, $76,200, to Cochran Engineering of Union, Missouri, relative to providing engineering services for the design/bid phase of the Roundabout Project at East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance accepting the dedication of temporary construction easement deeds from Appleton Valley Farm Inc., JBD Development LLC and The Kenneth J. Englehart Revocable Trust U/T/A Dated July 13, 2000, and The John Lichtenegger Trust U/T/A Dated May 26, 1999, relative to the Traffic Signal Project at East Main Street and Oak Hill Road
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving the rezoning of all of 1506 S. Farmington Road from R-1 (single-family residential) District and I-2 (heavy industrial) District to C-2 (general commercial) District, as submitted by First General Baptist Church
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving a special-use permit for a shipping container as long-term storage in a C-2 (general commercial) District, at 1210 Greenway Drive, as submitted by BKR Commercial LLC
  • Consider a motion, to bring from the table, a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau for the abandonment of East Jefferson Street between South Hope Street and South Ohio Street, upon the campus of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and School
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau for the abandonment of East Jefferson Street between South Hope Street and South Ohio Street, upon the campus of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and School
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving the minor plat of A Resubdivison of Lot 5 of Independence Center Second Subdivision, as submitted by Jacob R. Jones Rental LLC

Non-agenda citizen Input

Information items

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Reports by mayor
  • Reports by council members
  • Reports by city attorney
  • Reports by city administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Executive Session

  • Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Study session

6:40 p.m. today

Discussion items

1) Annual report of the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization -- Tyler Wolfsberger

2) Annual report of Cape Girardeau Area Magnet -- John Mehner

3) Employee medical insurance presentation -- Jeff Bierman, Swinford & Associates Inc.

4) Update on Police Station Building Project

5) Municipal agreement for the Missouri Department of Transportation Diverging Diamond Interchange Project at center junction

6) Discussion of previously tabled items

7) Additional items -- not specified

