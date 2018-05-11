Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11/5/18

Jackson Board of Aldermen

City hall, 101 Court St.

6 p.m. today

Approval of minutes

Financial affairs

Public hearings

Hearing to consider a special-use permit request for a shipping container as long-term storage in a C-2 (general commercial) District, at 1210 Greenway Drive, as submitted by BKR Commercial LLC

Hearing to consider a special-use permit request for a shipping container as long-term storage in a C-2 (general commercial) District, at 1210 Greenway Drive, as submitted by BKR Commercial LLC

Hearing to consider the rezoning of 1506 S. Farmington Road from R-1 (single-family residential) District and I-2 (heavy industrial) District to C-2 (general commercial) District, as submitted by First General Baptist Church (Connection Point Church).

Hearing to consider the rezoning of 1506 S. Farmington Road from R-1 (single-family residential) District and I-2 (heavy industrial) District to C-2 (general commercial) District, as submitted by First General Baptist Church (Connection Point Church).

Action Items

Power and Light Committee

Consider a motion approving the appointment of Mayor Dwain Hahs to serve as the city's representative on the Enhanced Enterprise Zone Advisory Board, for a four-year term, beginning Nov. 19

Consider a motion to set a public hearing for 6 p.m. Dec. 17 to consider the Proposed 2019 City of Jackson Annual Budget, which also includes proposed sewer utility service rate increases and other utility service rate increases

Consider a motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 18-23, in the amount of $111,300, to Allen & Hoshall of Memphis, Tennessee, relative to providing engineering services under the design-bid phase of the 34.5kV Electric Transmission Line Project -- west substation to power plant substation

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance to correct a scrivener's error in Bill No. 18-70, Ordinance No. 18-67, passed and approved by the mayor and board of aldermen Oct. 15 and calling for a general municipal election April 2 to fill the offices of the mayor and board of aldermen

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving the request of the Missouri Baptist Convention to construct a potable water well at 1910 Lee Ave., subject to full compliance with the rules and regulations of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources

Consider a motion accepting the bid of Eastern Missouri Industries Inc. of Jackson in various amounts shown on the bid sheet dated Oct. 6 under the 2018 underground directional boring services program

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving a contractual agreement with Eastern Missouri Industries relative to the 2018 underground directional boring services program

Street Committee

Consider a motion approving Change Order No. 1 (final quantities), $29,769.20, to Lappe Cement Finishing Inc. of Friedheim, relative to the 2018 concrete pavement improvement program

Consider a motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 18-24, $76,200, to Cochran Engineering of Union, Missouri, relative to providing engineering services for the design/bid phase of the Roundabout Project at East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance accepting the dedication of temporary construction easement deeds from Appleton Valley Farm Inc., JBD Development LLC and The Kenneth J. Englehart Revocable Trust U/T/A Dated July 13, 2000, and The John Lichtenegger Trust U/T/A Dated May 26, 1999, relative to the Traffic Signal Project at East Main Street and Oak Hill Road

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving the rezoning of all of 1506 S. Farmington Road from R-1 (single-family residential) District and I-2 (heavy industrial) District to C-2 (general commercial) District, as submitted by First General Baptist Church

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving a special-use permit for a shipping container as long-term storage in a C-2 (general commercial) District, at 1210 Greenway Drive, as submitted by BKR Commercial LLC

Consider a motion, to bring from the table, a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau for the abandonment of East Jefferson Street between South Hope Street and South Ohio Street, upon the campus of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and School

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau for the abandonment of East Jefferson Street between South Hope Street and South Ohio Street, upon the campus of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and School