Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11/5/18

Jackson Board of Aldermen
City hall, 101 Court St.
6 p.m. today
Approval of minutes
Financial affairs
Public hearings
Action Items
Non-agenda citizen Input
Information items
Executive Session
Study session
6:40 p.m. today
Discussion items
1) Annual report of the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization -- Tyler Wolfsberger
2) Annual report of Cape Girardeau Area Magnet -- John Mehner
3) Employee medical insurance presentation -- Jeff Bierman, Swinford & Associates Inc.
4) Update on Police Station Building Project
5) Municipal agreement for the Missouri Department of Transportation Diverging Diamond Interchange Project at center junction
6) Discussion of previously tabled items
7) Additional items -- not specified
