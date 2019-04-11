All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 4, 2019

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11/4/19

Approval of minutes n Minutes of regular meeting of 10/21/19 Financial affairs n Monthly bills (action) Action items Power, Light and Water Committee n Consider a motion accepting the 2020 Employee Wage, Salary and Benefits Survey, as prepared by The Labor Management Advisory Group Inc...

Jackson Board of Aldermen

6 p.m. today

City Hall

101 Court St.

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of regular meeting of 10/21/19

Financial affairs

  • Monthly bills (action)

Action items

Power, Light and Water Committee

  • Consider a motion accepting the 2020 Employee Wage, Salary and Benefits Survey, as prepared by The Labor Management Advisory Group Inc.
  • Consider a motion to set a public hearing for 6 p.m. Dec 16 to consider the Proposed 2020 City of Jackson Annual Budget, which also includes proposed sewer utility-service-rate adjustments and other utility-service-rate adjustments
  • Consider a motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 19-33, in the amount of $38,906, to Horner & Shifrin Inc. of St. Louis, relative to the East Main Street Water Line and Pavement Improvement Project
  • Consider a motion accepting the proposal of U.S. Bank in Jackson, relative to the City of Jackson's Comprehensive Banking Services Program
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with U.S. Bank, relative to the City of Jackson's Comprehensive Banking Services Program
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Street, Sewer and Cemetery Committee

  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance accepting the dedication of a sanitary sewer and utility easement deed from Michael K. Haynes and Linda J. Haynes

Information items

  • Reports by mayor
  • Reports by council members
  • Reports by city attorney
  • Reports by city administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Executive session

  • Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Discussion items

1) Annual report of the Cape Girardeau Area Magnet -- John Mehner

2) Royal Drive right-of-way abandonment request

3) Amendment to Chapter 3 of the Code of Ordinances relating to the appointment of members to the Community Outreach Board

4) Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project -- update

5) Housing agreement with the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri -- update

6) Charter City -- update

7) Discussion of previously tabled items

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 20
Man convicted of murder in killing of Georgia nursing studen...
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 19
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before m...
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compens...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal after Biden's arms decision for Ukraine
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal after Biden's arms decision for Ukraine
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy