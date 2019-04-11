Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11/4/19

6 p.m. today
City Hall
101 Court St.
1) Annual report of the Cape Girardeau Area Magnet -- John Mehner
2) Royal Drive right-of-way abandonment request
3) Amendment to Chapter 3 of the Code of Ordinances relating to the appointment of members to the Community Outreach Board
4) Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project -- update
5) Housing agreement with the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri -- update
6) Charter City -- update
7) Discussion of previously tabled items
