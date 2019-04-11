Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11/4/19

Street, Sewer and Cemetery Committee

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance accepting the dedication of a sanitary sewer and utility easement deed from Michael K. Haynes and Linda J. Haynes

Information items

Reports by mayor

Reports by council members

Reports by city attorney

Reports by city administrator

Discussion of future agenda items

Executive session

Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Discussion items

1) Annual report of the Cape Girardeau Area Magnet -- John Mehner

2) Royal Drive right-of-way abandonment request

3) Amendment to Chapter 3 of the Code of Ordinances relating to the appointment of members to the Community Outreach Board

4) Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project -- update

5) Housing agreement with the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri -- update

6) Charter City -- update

7) Discussion of previously tabled items