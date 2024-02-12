Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen
Regular meeting
6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2
Adoption of agenda
• Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda
Approval of minutes
• Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of Nov. 18
Financial affairs
• Motion approving the list of bills paid for the previous month
Action items
Power, Light and Water Committee
• Motion approving an increase in the annual fee to Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization, to the amount of $35,000, for a two-year term beginning Wednesday, Jan. 1, relative to the addition of staff and the expansion of activities
• Bill proposing an ordinance approving an 1ddendum to renew a contractual agreement with Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization, relative to the addition of staff and the expansion of activities
• Bill proposing an ordinance approving a cooperative employment agreement with Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, relative to the position of director of retail development
• Motion to accept an amended proposal from Auxiant of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, relative to providing services under the 2025 Employee Medical and Dental Insurance Benefit Plan
• Bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Auxiant, relative to providing services under the 2025 Employee Medical and Dental Insurance Benefit Plan
• Motion to accept an amended proposal from Roundstone Management Ltd. of Lakewood, Ohio, relative to providing services under the 2025 Employee Medical and Dental Insurance Benefit Plan
• Bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Roundstone Management Ltd., relative to providing services under the 2025 Employee Medical and Dental Insurance Benefit Plan
Street, sewer and cemetery committee
• Motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 24-11, in the amount of $44,905.47, to Bacon Farmer Workman Engineering & Testing Inc. of Paducah, Kentucky, relative to providing construction phase engineering services under the East Main Street Sidewalk Project
• Motion accepting a park memorial and donation in the amount of $37,000 from the Jackson Area Organized Soccer Association (JAOSA), relative to fencing improvements in the Soccer Park
• Motion accepting a park memorial and donation in the amount of $74,100 from Jackson Street Hockey, relative to the Street Hockey Rink Concrete Project in City Park
• Motion accepting the bid of Fronabarger Concreters Inc. of Oak Ridge in the amount of $74,100, relative to the Street Hockey Rink Concrete Project in City Park
• Bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Fronabarger Concreters Inc. relative to the Street Hockey Rink Concrete Project in City Park
• Bill proposing an ordinance approving the Final Plat of Ramsey Branch Subdivision Phase 3, as submitted by Lucky 13 Investments LLC.
• Bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a financial services agreement with Piper Sandler & Co. of Leawood, Kansas, relative to providing services to the City of Jackson
• Bill proposing an ordinance amending the “Handicapped Parking Designated Schedule” — Schedule XVII, by repealing and adding designations on North Missouri Street
• Bill proposing an ordinance amending the “Fifteen Minute, One-Hour, and Two-Hour Parking Limit Schedule” — Schedule XVIII, by adding a designation on North Missouri Street
Information items
1) Report by mayor
2) Reports by board members
3) Report by city attorney
4) Report by city administrator
5) Discussion of future agenda items
Study session
1) Discussion of school security locks
2) 15kV Electric Distribution Circuit No. 21 Upgrade — bid tabulation
3) Splash Pad Construction Project — bid tabulation
4) Safe Across license agreement
5) Jackson Sanitary Landfill Post-Closure Assessment — engineering services proposal
6) Discussion of previously tabled items (unspecified)
7) Additional items (unspecified)
