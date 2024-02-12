Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2

Adoption of agenda

• Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda

Approval of minutes

• Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of Nov. 18

Financial affairs

• Motion approving the list of bills paid for the previous month

Action items

Power, Light and Water Committee

• Motion approving an increase in the annual fee to Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization, to the amount of $35,000, for a two-year term beginning Wednesday, Jan. 1, relative to the addition of staff and the expansion of activities

• Bill proposing an ordinance approving an 1ddendum to renew a contractual agreement with Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization, relative to the addition of staff and the expansion of activities

• Bill proposing an ordinance approving a cooperative employment agreement with Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, relative to the position of director of retail development

• Motion to accept an amended proposal from Auxiant of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, relative to providing services under the 2025 Employee Medical and Dental Insurance Benefit Plan

• Bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Auxiant, relative to providing services under the 2025 Employee Medical and Dental Insurance Benefit Plan

• Motion to accept an amended proposal from Roundstone Management Ltd. of Lakewood, Ohio, relative to providing services under the 2025 Employee Medical and Dental Insurance Benefit Plan

• Bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Roundstone Management Ltd., relative to providing services under the 2025 Employee Medical and Dental Insurance Benefit Plan

Street, sewer and cemetery committee

• Motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 24-11, in the amount of $44,905.47, to Bacon Farmer Workman Engineering & Testing Inc. of Paducah, Kentucky, relative to providing construction phase engineering services under the East Main Street Sidewalk Project

• Motion accepting a park memorial and donation in the amount of $37,000 from the Jackson Area Organized Soccer Association (JAOSA), relative to fencing improvements in the Soccer Park