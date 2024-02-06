All sections
NewsDecember 3, 2022

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-21-22

Agenda City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the Regular Meeting Agenda. Approval of minutes n Motion approving the Minutes of the Regular Meeting of Monday, Nov. 21. Financial affairs...

Agenda

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Monday

Adoption of agenda

  • Motion adopting the Regular Meeting Agenda.

Approval of minutes

  • Motion approving the Minutes of the Regular Meeting of Monday, Nov. 21.

Financial affairs

  • Motion approving the payment of the semimonthly bills.

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

  • Motion approving Change Order No. 2, in the amount of$12,921.53,to Fronabarger Concreters, Inc., of Oak Ridge relative to the Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project --Phase 2, Project 2C.
  • Motion renewing a contractual agreement with Precise Target Locating, of Cape Girardeau, and increasing the ticketprice to $36 for the term ending June 30, 2023, relative to providing services under the Underground Facilities Locating and Marking Services Program.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance accepting the dedication of a Utility Easement Deed from Waste Connections of Missouri, Inc., relative to the Lee Avenue Water Line Extension Project.

Street, sewer and cemetery committee

  • Motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 22-21, in the amount of $6,000.00, to Strickland Engineering, of Jackson relative to providing engineering and architectural services under the Brookside Park and Soccer Park Restroom Heating Project.
  • Resolution supporting an application to the State of Missouri Department of Economic Development American Rescue Plan Act Community Revitalization Grant Program, for funding to be used by the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce and the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization in their efforts to develop, renovate, and enhance local tourism assets.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a Traffic Engineering Assistance Program Agreement with the State of Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, under the Main Street Corridor Pedestrian Safety Study.

Non-agenda citizen input

Information items

  • Report by Mayor
  • Reports by Board Members
  • Report by City Attorney
  • Report by City Administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Executive session

Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Discussion items in study session

1) SEMO Regional Economic Development, Inc. -James Stapleton

2) Proposed ordinance establishing an Economic Development Reserve Fund

3) Annual report of the Retail Market Analysis & Recruitment Strategy -Brian Gerau

4) Update to the Personnel Policies and Procedures Manual

5) Event power uptown

6) Restroom No. 1 Building Replacement Project -bid tabulation

7) Previously tabled items (unspecified)

8) Additional items (unspecified)


