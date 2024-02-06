Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-21-22

Motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 22-21, in the amount of $6,000.00, to Strickland Engineering, of Jackson relative to providing engineering and architectural services under the Brookside Park and Soccer Park Restroom Heating Project.

