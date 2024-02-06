Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-21-22

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen
Regular meeting
6 p.m. Monday
Adoption of agenda
Approval of minutes
Financial affairs
Action items
Power, Light, and Water Committee
Street, sewer and cemetery committee
Non-agenda citizen input
Information items
Executive session
Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.
Discussion items in study session
1) November 9 Planning & Zoning Commission report
2) November 14 Park Board report
3) Missouri Department of Economic Development's Local Tourism Asset Development Grant Program
4) Aesthetics at the North High Street/ Deerwood Drive Roundabout
5) Update to the Personnel Policies and Procedures Manual
6) Previously tabled items (unspecified)
7) Additional items (unspecified)
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
Check out our AI Policy. For story submissions, click here. If you have corrections or notes, use this link. Comments are coming soon with our new platform by year-end.