NewsNovember 19, 2022
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-21-22
City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the Regular Meeting Agenda. Approval of minutes n Motion approving the Minutes of the Regular Meeting of Nov. 7. Financial affairs n Motion approving the payment of the semimonthly bills...

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Monday

Adoption of agenda

  • Motion adopting the Regular Meeting Agenda.

Approval of minutes

  • Motion approving the Minutes of the Regular Meeting of Nov. 7.

Financial affairs

  • Motion approving the payment of the semimonthly bills.
  • Motion approving the City Collector's Report.
  • Motion approving the City Clerk's & Treasurer's Reports.

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

  • Motion changing the date of the Board of Aldermen regular meeting and Study Session from Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, to Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in observance of the New Year's Day holiday.
  • Motion changing the date of the Board of Aldermen regular meeting and Study Session from Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, to Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday.
  • Motion accepting a proposal from Standard Insurance Company, of Portland, Oregon, relative to providing services under the 2023 Employee Dental, Vision, and Life Insurance Benefit Plans.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Standard Insurance Company, relative to providing services under the 2023 Employee Dental, Vision, and Life Insurance Benefit Plans.

Street, sewer and cemetery committee

  • Motion setting a public hearing for Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at 6 p.m., to consider the rezoning of the property addressed as 2033 West Jackson Boulevard from I-1 (Light Industrial) District to C-2 (General Commercial) District, as submitted by GeraldR. Sewing, Tommy H. Sewing, Brenda J. Hester, Daphne R. Sewing, and Andy R. Sewing, as heirs of Walter M. & Norma Sewing.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization Inc., relative to providing services to the City of Jackson.

Non-agenda citizen input

Information items

  • Report by Mayor
  • Reports by Board Members
  • Report by City Attorney
  • Report by City Administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Executive session

Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Discussion items in study session

1) November 9 Planning & Zoning Commission report

2) November 14 Park Board report

3) Missouri Department of Economic Development's Local Tourism Asset Development Grant Program

4) Aesthetics at the North High Street/ Deerwood Drive Roundabout

5) Update to the Personnel Policies and Procedures Manual

6) Previously tabled items (unspecified)

7) Additional items (unspecified)

Story Tags
Local News
