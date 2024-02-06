Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-21-22

Motion setting a public hearing for Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at 6 p.m., to consider the rezoning of the property addressed as 2033 West Jackson Boulevard from I-1 (Light Industrial) District to C-2 (General Commercial) District, as submitted by GeraldR. Sewing, Tommy H. Sewing, Brenda J. Hester, Daphne R. Sewing, and Andy R. Sewing, as heirs of Walter M. & Norma Sewing.