Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11/19/18

City hall, 101 Court St.
6 p.m. today
6:40 p.m. today
1) Wastewater Facility Plan Implementation Project -- Jim McCleish and Ed Sewing, Horner & Shifrin Inc.
2) Hickory Street right-of-way abandonment request
3) Presentation of plans for the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and School revised contract agreement
4) Memorandum of understanding with Cape Girardeau County for proposed retaining wall
5) Proposed contract agreement with Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization
6) On-street parking concerns on North Georgia Street
7) P&Z packet
8) Discussion of previously tabled items
