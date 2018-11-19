Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11/19/18

City hall, 101 Court St.

6 p.m. today

Power and Light Committee

Consider a motion changing the date of the board of aldermen regular meeting and study session from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23 in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday.

Consider a resolution accepting the voluntary annexation petition for 0.44 acres of property at 4080 S. Old Orchard Road, and setting a public hearing for 6 p.m. Dec. 17, as submitted by the McKendree Chapel Memorial Association

Consider a motion accepting the bid of Riverside Roofing Co. LLC of Cape Girardeau for $15,394, relative to the Maintenance Building Roof Replacement Project in City Park

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Riverside Roofing Co. LLC, relative to the Maintenance Building Roof Replacement Project in City Park

Consider a motion accepting the proposal from United Healthcare of Maryland Heights, Missouri, relative to providing services under the 2019 Employee Insurance Benefit Plan

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with United Healthcare, relative to providing services under the 2019 Employee Insurance Benefit Plan

Street Committee

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance accepting the dedication of a temporary construction easement deed and a deed of dedication for East Main Street from Schallberger L.P., relative to the Traffic Signal Project at East Main Street and Oak Hill Road