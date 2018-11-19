All sections
November 19, 2018

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11/19/18

Approval of minutes n Minutes of regular meeting of 11/5/18 Financial affairs n City collector's report n City clerk's and treasurer's reports Action Items n Power and Light Committee n Consider a motion changing the date of the board of aldermen regular meeting and study session from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23 in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday...

Jackson Board of Aldermen

City hall, 101 Court St.

6 p.m. today

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of regular meeting of 11/5/18

Financial affairs

  • City collector's report
  • City clerk's and treasurer's reports

Action Items

  • Power and Light Committee
  • Consider a motion changing the date of the board of aldermen regular meeting and study session from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23 in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday.
  • Consider a resolution accepting the voluntary annexation petition for 0.44 acres of property at 4080 S. Old Orchard Road, and setting a public hearing for 6 p.m. Dec. 17, as submitted by the McKendree Chapel Memorial Association
  • Consider a motion accepting the bid of Riverside Roofing Co. LLC of Cape Girardeau for $15,394, relative to the Maintenance Building Roof Replacement Project in City Park
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Riverside Roofing Co. LLC, relative to the Maintenance Building Roof Replacement Project in City Park
  • Consider a motion accepting the proposal from United Healthcare of Maryland Heights, Missouri, relative to providing services under the 2019 Employee Insurance Benefit Plan
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with United Healthcare, relative to providing services under the 2019 Employee Insurance Benefit Plan
  • Street Committee
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance accepting the dedication of a temporary construction easement deed and a deed of dedication for East Main Street from Schallberger L.P., relative to the Traffic Signal Project at East Main Street and Oak Hill Road
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, relative to a municipal agreement for the Diverging Diamond Interchange Project at center junction.

Non-agenda citizen input

Information items

  • Reports by mayor
  • Reports by council members
  • Reports by city attorney
  • Reports by city administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items
Executive session

  • Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Study session

6:40 p.m. today

Discussion items

1) Wastewater Facility Plan Implementation Project -- Jim McCleish and Ed Sewing, Horner & Shifrin Inc.

2) Hickory Street right-of-way abandonment request

3) Presentation of plans for the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and School revised contract agreement

4) Memorandum of understanding with Cape Girardeau County for proposed retaining wall

5) Proposed contract agreement with Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization

6) On-street parking concerns on North Georgia Street

7) P&Z packet

8) Discussion of previously tabled items

Local News
