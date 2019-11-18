All sections
NewsNovember 18, 2019

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11/18/19

Jackson Board of Aldermen 6 p.m. today City Hall 101 Court St. Approval of minutes n Minutes of regular meeting of 11/4/19 Financial affairs n City collector's report (action) n City clerk's and treasurer's report (action) Action items Power, Light and Water Committee...

Jackson Board of Aldermen

6 p.m. today

City Hall

101 Court St.

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of regular meeting of 11/4/19

Financial affairs

  • City collector's report (action)
  • City clerk's and treasurer's report (action)

Action items

Power, Light and Water Committee

  • Consider a motion approving Change Order No. 1 (final quantities), in the amount of $11,964.00, to Boulder Construction, LLC, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, relative to the Power Plant Maintenance Building Repair Project
  • Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, relative to a Retail Development Cooperative Employment Agreement
  • Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with the Cape Girardeau Area MAGNET, relative to the solicitation of business, industry, and commerce
  • Consider a motion approving the appointment of Mayor Dwain Hahs to serve as the City's representative on the Cape Girardeau Area MAGNET Board of Directors, for a one-year term, beginning January, 2020.
Street, Sewer and Cemetery Committee

  • Consider a motion changing the date of the Board of Aldermen regular meeting and study session from Monday, January 20, 2020, to Wednesday, January 22, 2020, in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday.
  • Consider a motion approving the Mayor's appointment of Leigha Kopf to the Community Outreach Board, filling an unexpired term ending in May, 2022.
  • Consider a motion approving the Mayor's appointment of Estelee Wood to the Historic Preservation Commission as a regular member, filling an unexpired term ending in May, 2020.
  • Consider a motion setting a public hearing for Dece. 16 at 6 p.m., to consider a proposed text amendment to Chapter 57 of the Code of Ordinances, relative to enabling limited access land development, as submitted by the City of Jackson.

Information items

  • Reports by mayor
  • Reports by council members
  • Reports by city attorney
  • Reports by city administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Executive session

  • Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Discussion items

1) Updated regulations and fee schedule for the Jackson Swimming Pool

2) Amendment to Chapter 29 (Collection of Solid Waste) of the Code - increase in fees

3) Charter City - update

4) P&Z Packet

5) Discussion of previously tabled item

Local News

