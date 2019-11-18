Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11/18/19

Street, Sewer and Cemetery Committee

Consider a motion changing the date of the Board of Aldermen regular meeting and study session from Monday, January 20, 2020, to Wednesday, January 22, 2020, in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday.

Consider a motion approving the Mayor's appointment of Leigha Kopf to the Community Outreach Board, filling an unexpired term ending in May, 2022.

Consider a motion approving the Mayor's appointment of Estelee Wood to the Historic Preservation Commission as a regular member, filling an unexpired term ending in May, 2020.