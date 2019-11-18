Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11/18/19

Jackson Board of Aldermen
6 p.m. today
City Hall
101 Court St.
Approval of minutes
Financial affairs
Action items
Power, Light and Water Committee
Street, Sewer and Cemetery Committee
Information items
Executive session
Discussion items
1) Updated regulations and fee schedule for the Jackson Swimming Pool
2) Amendment to Chapter 29 (Collection of Solid Waste) of the Code - increase in fees
3) Charter City - update
4) P&Z Packet
5) Discussion of previously tabled item
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.