November 16, 2024

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24

The Jackson Board of Aldermen will meet Nov. 18 to discuss agenda adoption, approve past meeting minutes, financial reports, and consider changes to street designations and meeting dates.

story image illustation

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18

Adoption of agenda

• Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda.

Approval of minutes

• Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of Nov. 4, 2024.

• Motion approving the minutes of the mayor’s retreat of Nov. 7, 2024.

Financial affairs

• Motion approving the city collector's report.

• Motion approving the city clerk's and treasurer's reports.

Action items

Power, Light and Water Committee

• Motion changing the date of the mayor and Board of Aldermen regular meeting and study session from 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

Street, sewer and cemetery committee

• Bill proposing an ordinance amending the “Stop Street Designation Schedule” — Schedule VI, by deleting and adding designations on East Jefferson Street.

• Bill proposing an ordinance amending the “Parking Prohibited Schedule” — Schedule IX, by deleting a designation on East Jefferson Street.

• Bill proposing an ordinance amending the “Crosswalks Designated Schedule” — Schedule XVI, by deleting designations on East Jefferson Street.

Information items

1) Report by mayor

2) Reports by board members

3) Report by city attorney

4) Report by city administrator

5) Discussion of future agenda items

Study session

1) Nov. 13 Planning & Zoning Commission report

2) Street Hockey Rink Concrete Project — bid tabulation

3) Request for a handicapped parking space at 111 N. Missouri St.

4) East Main Street Sidewalk Project — construction phase engineering services proposal

5) Discussion of previously tabled items (unspecified)

6) Additional items (unspecified)

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

