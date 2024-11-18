Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18

Adoption of agenda

• Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda.

Approval of minutes

• Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of Nov. 4, 2024.

• Motion approving the minutes of the mayor’s retreat of Nov. 7, 2024.

Financial affairs

• Motion approving the city collector's report.

• Motion approving the city clerk's and treasurer's reports.

Action items

Power, Light and Water Committee

• Motion changing the date of the mayor and Board of Aldermen regular meeting and study session from 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

Street, sewer and cemetery committee