Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11/16/20

Consider a motion changing the date of the Board of Aldermen regular meeting and study session from Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, to Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

Consider a motion accepting the proposals from SoutheastHEALTH of Cape Girardeau and Standard Insurance Co. of Portland, Oregon, relative to providing services under the 2021 Employee Medical, Dental, Vision and Life Insurance Benefit Plans.

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with SoutheastHEALTH, relative to providing services under the 2021 Employee Medical Insurance Benefit Plan.

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Standard Insurance Co., relative to providing services under the 2021 Dental, Vision and Life Insurance Benefit Plans.

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with BRS LLC of Cape Girardeau, relative to the purchase of real estate in the Jackson North Industrial Park Subdivision, Phase 1.

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, relative to the position of director of retail development.