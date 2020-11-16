All sections
NewsNovember 14, 2020

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11/16/20

Public hearing n Hearing to consider the vacation of a public alley in Weltecke's Addition, as requested by Travis and Jessica King. Approval of minutes n Minutes of special meeting of 11/2/20...

Jackson Board of Aldermen

6 p.m. Monday

City Hall

101 Court St.

Public hearing

  • Hearing to consider the vacation of a public alley in Weltecke's Addition, as requested by Travis and Jessica King.

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of special meeting of 11/2/20.

Financial affairs

  • City collector's report
  • City clerk and treasurer's reports

Action items

Power, Light and Water Committee

  • Consider a motion changing the date of the Board of Aldermen regular meeting and study session from Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, to Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.
  • Consider a motion accepting the proposals from SoutheastHEALTH of Cape Girardeau and Standard Insurance Co. of Portland, Oregon, relative to providing services under the 2021 Employee Medical, Dental, Vision and Life Insurance Benefit Plans.
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with SoutheastHEALTH, relative to providing services under the 2021 Employee Medical Insurance Benefit Plan.
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Standard Insurance Co., relative to providing services under the 2021 Dental, Vision and Life Insurance Benefit Plans.
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with BRS LLC of Cape Girardeau, relative to the purchase of real estate in the Jackson North Industrial Park Subdivision, Phase 1.
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, relative to the position of director of retail development.
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a Financial Services Agreement with Piper Sandler & Co. of Leawood, Kansas, relative to providing services to the City of Jackson.

Street, Sewer and Cemetery Committee

  • Consider a motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 20-14, in the amount of $17,700, to Koehler Engineering & Land Surveying Inc. of Cape Girardeau, relative to providing engineering services under the North Industrial Park Sanitary Sewer Extension Project.
  • Consider a motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 20-15, in the amount of $16,695, to Horner & Shifrin Inc. of St. Louis, relative to providing engineering services under the Wastewater Rate Study Update.
  • Consider a motion approving a Park Donation & Memorial Form, from the Jackson School District, for the donation of improvements under the Dugout Replacement Project at Field No. 5 in the City Park.
  • Consider a motion approving Change Order No. 2 (final quantities), in the amount of $13,545.09, to Apex Paving Co. d/b/a ASA Asphalt, of Cape Girardeau, relative to the 2020 Asphalt Pavement Improvement Program.
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving the vacation of a public alley in Weltecke's Addition, as requested by Travis and Jessica King.
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, relative to providing services to the City of Jackson.

Information items

  • Reports by mayor
  • Reports by council members
  • Reports by city attorney
  • Reports by city administrator
  • Discussion of future items

Executive session

  • Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Discussion items

1) Review of mayor's priority projects survey

2) Donation of 1.44 acres adjacent to Brookside Park — Park Donation and Memorial Form

3) Discussion of previously tabled items

4) Additional items (unspecified)

Local News

