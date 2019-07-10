Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 10/7/19

City Hall 101 Court St.
6 p.m. today
1) Discussion of the 2020 Homecomers Celebration
2) Employee medical insurance proposal -- Jeff Bierman, Swinford & Associates Inc.
3) Pavilion No. 5 Replacement Project in City Park -- bid tabulation
4) Separate Storm Sewer System Permit (MS4) Program -- engineering services proposal
5) Review of speed limit on East Main Street
6) Amendment to Chapter 39 to repeal a truck route designation on East Main Street
7) Potential for development of undeveloped tracts north of Bent Creek Golf Course
8) Discussion of previously tabled item
7) Additional items -- not specified
