NewsOctober 7, 2019

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 10/7/19

Public Hearing n Hearing to consider a special-use permit request for a new property owner for an existing communications tower, in a C-2 (general commercial) District, at 2705 Hilltop Drive, as submitted by Wicks Properties LLC...

Jackson Board of Aldermen

City Hall 101 Court St.

6 p.m. today

Public hearing

  • Hearing to consider a special-use permit request for a new property owner for an existing communications tower, in a C-2 (general commercial) District, at 2705 Hilltop Drive, as submitted by Wicks Properties LLC.

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of regular meeting of 9/16/19

Financial affairs

  • Monthly bills

Action items

Power, Light and Water Committee

  • Consider a motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 19-28, in the amount of $44,000, to Blakely & Associates Consulting Engineers Inc. of Chillicothe, Missouri, relative to upgrades to the power plant SCADA system
  • Consider a motion accepting the bid of Nip Kelley Equipment Co. of Cape Girardeau in the amount of $15,356, relative to the Work Pad Construction for Electrical Improvements Project
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Nip Kelley Equipment Co., relative to the Work Pad Construction for Electrical Improvements Project

Street, Sewer and Cemetery Committee

  • Consider a motion accepting the bid of Lappe Cement Finishing Inc. of Friedheim in the amount of $738,999.21, relative to the Roundabout Project at East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Lappe Cement Finishing Inc., relative to the Roundabout Project at East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving a special-use permit for a new property owner for an existing communications tower, in a C-2 (general commercial) District, at 2705 Hilltop Drive, as submitted by Wicks Properties LLC
Information items

  • Reports by mayor
  • Reports by council members
  • Reports by city attorney
  • Reports by city administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Executive session

  • Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Discussion items

1) Discussion of the 2020 Homecomers Celebration

2) Employee medical insurance proposal -- Jeff Bierman, Swinford & Associates Inc.

3) Pavilion No. 5 Replacement Project in City Park -- bid tabulation

4) Separate Storm Sewer System Permit (MS4) Program -- engineering services proposal

5) Review of speed limit on East Main Street

6) Amendment to Chapter 39 to repeal a truck route designation on East Main Street

7) Potential for development of undeveloped tracts north of Bent Creek Golf Course

8) Discussion of previously tabled item

7) Additional items -- not specified

Local News
