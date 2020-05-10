All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsOctober 3, 2020
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 10-5-20
Jackson Board of Aldermen 6 p.m. Monday City Hall 101 Court St. Service award presentations n Betty Hardy -- 12 Years (2008-2020) n Dr. Dwight Johnson -- 11 Years (2009-2020) n Janice Lumsden -- 12 Years (2008-2020) n Ken Ruff -- 16 Years (2004-2020)...

Jackson Board of Aldermen

6 p.m. Monday

City Hall

101 Court St.

Service award presentations

  • Betty Hardy -- 12 Years (2008-2020)
  • Dr. Dwight Johnson -- 11 Years (2009-2020)
  • Janice Lumsden -- 12 Years (2008-2020)
  • Ken Ruff -- 16 Years (2004-2020)

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of special meeting of 9/21/20.

Financial affairs

  • Monthly bills

Action items

Power, Light and Water Committee

  • Consider a motion approving the Mayor's appointment of David Seabaugh to the Park Board, filling an unexpired term ending May, 2021.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Street, Sewer and Cemetery Committee

  • Consider a motion authorizing the city staff to prepare an application on behalf of the city of Jackson, for the Comprehensive Rezoning of Certain Properties in the 2500 -- 2800 blocks of East Jackson Boulevard, the 2500 -- 2700 blocks of Hilltop Drive, and the 1300 and 2800 block of Clover Drive
  • Consider a motion approving change order No. 1 (Final Quantities), in the amount of $2,638.00, to SAK Construction, LLC, of O'Fallon, Missouri, relative to the 2020 Sanitary Sewer Lining Program
  • Consider a motion approving change order No. 2, in the amount of $273,400.00, to Jokerst, Inc., of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, relative to the Williams Creek Sanitary Sewer Extension Project, Phase 1
  • Consider a motion approving an increase in expenditures, in the amount of $7,820.00, under Task Order Authorization No. 16-06, to Koehler Engineering & Land Surveying, Inc., of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, relative to providing engineering services related to emergency bank stabilization, under the Williams Creek Sanitary Sewer Extension Project, Phase 1
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance rejecting the dedication of a Quit Claim Deed by Nabors Construction, LLC, for the right-of-way of a non-city street named Oak Creek Drive
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance designating the street name of Old Bethel Lane
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance designating the street name of Wanda Lee Way
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving the Final Plat of Pioneer Orchard Ninth Subdivision, as submitted by The Villas of West Park, LLC
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance amending the "Stop Street Schedule -- Schedule VI", by deleting and adding designations on Cortland Drive, Jona Gold Court, Old Bethel Lane, Old Cape Road East, Spartan Drive, Wanda Lee Way, and Wedekind Street
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance amending the "Parking Prohibited At All Times Schedule -- Schedule IX", by adding a designation on Cortland Drive, Jona Gold Court, and Wanda Lee Way
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance amending the "Yield Right-Of-Way Schedule -- Schedule VIII", by deleting and adding designations on Wanda Lee Way and Wedekind Street
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance amending the "Restricted Turn Schedule -- Schedule IV", by adding a designation on Wanda Lee Way
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance amending Chapter 39 of the Code of Ordinances, relative to establishing a truck route on Wanda Lee Way

Information items

  • Reports by mayor
  • Reports by council members
  • Reports by city attorney
  • Reports by city administrator
  • Discussion of future items

Executive session

  • Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Discussion items

1) Request to vacate a public alley in Weltecke's Addition

2) Employee medical insurance proposal -- Mr. Todd Obergoenner/Swinford & Asso-ciates, Inc.

3) West Mary Street Low Water Crossing Replacement Project -- revised engineering services proposal including sidewalk connections

4) Water tower facility lease agreement with the County of Cape Girardeau

5) Electronic waste recycling agreement -- services proposal

6) Discussion of previously tabled items

7) Additional items - not specified

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to n...
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crim...
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall o...
NewsSep. 26
Glock pistols are popular among criminals because they're ea...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy