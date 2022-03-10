All sections
NewsOctober 1, 2022

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 10-3-22

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday ADOPTION OF AGENDA n Motion adopting the Regular Meeting Agenda. Public hearings n Hearing to consider the voluntary annexation of the property addressed as 385, 389, and 391 Timber Lane, as submitted by JWRPM Properties, LLC...

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Monday

ADOPTION OF AGENDA

  • Motion adopting the Regular Meeting Agenda.

Public hearings

  • Hearing to consider the voluntary annexation of the property addressed as 385, 389, and 391 Timber Lane, as submitted by JWRPM Properties, LLC
  • Hearing to consider to consider a Special Use Permit for a towing business in a C-2 (General Commercial) District at 1405 South Farmington Road, as submitted by Land Escapes, LLC.
  • Hearing to consider a Special Use Permit for shipping containers as long term storage in a C-2 (General Commercial) District at 957 West Independence Street, as submitted by Brennon Todt.

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

  • Motion approving the Minutes of the Regular Meeting of Sept. 19.

Financial affairs

  • Motion approving the payment of the semimonthly bills.

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

  • Bill proposing an Ordinance abandoning a Utility Easement at 2024 Watson Drive in a Resubdivision of Lots 88 & 91 of Bent Creek Spring Lake Addition, as requested by the Bill C. and Shelley L. Zellmer Trust.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance correcting a Scrivener's Error in Bill No. 22-78, Ordinance No. 22-76, passed and approved on August 15, 2022,relative to the 2022 Parks and Recreation, General Revenue, Cemetery, and Band Tax Rates.1
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a supplier agreement with the Missouri Department of Social Services Family Support Division, relative to the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

Street, sewer and cemetery committee

  • Motion approving Change Order No. 2, in the amount of $57,857.39, to Paving Pros, LLC, of Oak Ridge, relative to the 2022 Asphalt Pavement Improvement Program.
  • Motion approving Change Order No. 2, in the amount of $17,593.20, to Fronabarger Concreters, Inc., of Oak Ridge, relative to the 2022 Concrete Pavement Improvement Program.
  • Motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 22-16, in the amount of $101,000.00, to Smith & Company Engineers, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, relative to providing engineering services under the Hubble Creek Recreation Trail Project, Phase 3.
  • Motion accepting the bid of Fronabarger Concreters, Inc., of Oak Ridge, in the amount of $62,437.50, relative to the Soccer Park Phase 1 Drainage Improvements Project.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Fronabarger Concreters, Inc., relative to the Soccer Park Phase 1 Drainage Improvements Project.
  • Motion approving a Park Memorial & Donation Form from the Jackson Area Organized Soccer Association, for the donation of field improvements at the Soccer Park.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance approving a Memorandum of Understanding with the Jackson Area Organized Soccer Association, relative to field improvements at the Soccer Park.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance approving a Memorandum of Understanding with Cape Land & Development, LLC, relative to the development of Savers Farm Subdivisions 8 and 9.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance approving a Memorandum of Understanding with the Jackson Elks Lodge No. 2652 B.P.O.E., relative to providing overflow parking near the City Park.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance approving a Special Use Permit request for a towing business in a C-2 (General Commercial) District at 1405 South Farmington Road, as submitted by Land Escapes, LLC.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance approving a Special Use Permit for shipping containers as long term storage in a C-2 (General Commercial) District at 957 West Independence Street, as submitted by Brennon Todt.

Non-agenda citizen input

Information items

  • Report by Mayor
  • Reports by Board Members
  • Report by City Attorney
  • Report by City Administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Executive session

Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Discussion items in study session

1) Employee medical insurance proposal -Mr. Todd Obergoenner / Swinford & Associates, Inc.

2) Holiday Extravaganza Lighting Program -bid tabulation

3) Update on the Comprehensive Plan Project

4) Previously tabled items (unspecified)

5) Additional items (unspecified)

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

