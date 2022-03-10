Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 10-3-22

Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a supplier agreement with the Missouri Department of Social Services Family Support Division, relative to the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

Bill proposing an Ordinance correcting a Scrivener's Error in Bill No. 22-78, Ordinance No. 22-76, passed and approved on August 15, 2022,relative to the 2022 Parks and Recreation, General Revenue, Cemetery, and Band Tax Rates.1

Bill proposing an Ordinance abandoning a Utility Easement at 2024 Watson Drive in a Resubdivision of Lots 88 & 91 of Bent Creek Spring Lake Addition, as requested by the Bill C. and Shelley L. Zellmer Trust.

Street, sewer and cemetery committee

Motion approving Change Order No. 2, in the amount of $57,857.39, to Paving Pros, LLC, of Oak Ridge, relative to the 2022 Asphalt Pavement Improvement Program.

Motion approving Change Order No. 2, in the amount of $17,593.20, to Fronabarger Concreters, Inc., of Oak Ridge, relative to the 2022 Concrete Pavement Improvement Program.

Motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 22-16, in the amount of $101,000.00, to Smith & Company Engineers, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, relative to providing engineering services under the Hubble Creek Recreation Trail Project, Phase 3.

Motion accepting the bid of Fronabarger Concreters, Inc., of Oak Ridge, in the amount of $62,437.50, relative to the Soccer Park Phase 1 Drainage Improvements Project.

Bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Fronabarger Concreters, Inc., relative to the Soccer Park Phase 1 Drainage Improvements Project.

Motion approving a Park Memorial & Donation Form from the Jackson Area Organized Soccer Association, for the donation of field improvements at the Soccer Park.

Bill proposing an ordinance approving a Memorandum of Understanding with the Jackson Area Organized Soccer Association, relative to field improvements at the Soccer Park.

Bill proposing an ordinance approving a Memorandum of Understanding with Cape Land & Development, LLC, relative to the development of Savers Farm Subdivisions 8 and 9.

Bill proposing an ordinance approving a Memorandum of Understanding with the Jackson Elks Lodge No. 2652 B.P.O.E., relative to providing overflow parking near the City Park.

Bill proposing an ordinance approving a Special Use Permit request for a towing business in a C-2 (General Commercial) District at 1405 South Farmington Road, as submitted by Land Escapes, LLC.