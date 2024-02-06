Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 10/21/19

City Hall 101 Court St.

6 p.m. today

Consider a motion accepting the proposed rates from United Healthcare Services Inc. of Maryland Heights, Missouri, and authorizing the mayor's signature to amend the current contract for the extension of services, under the 2020 Employee Insurance Benefit Plan

Consider a motion accepting the bid of ABCreative Inc. of De Soto, Kansas, in the amount of $36,000, relative to the Pavilion No. 5 Replacement Project in City Park

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with ABCreative Inc., relative to the Pavilion No. 5 Replacement Project in City Park

Consider a motion approving a Park Memorial & Donation Form from the Optimist Club of Jackson for the donation of improvements, under the Pavilion No. 5 Replacement Project in City Park

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance accepting the dedication of a utility easement deed from Greenbrier Central LLC, relative to the South Farmington Road Electric Line Extension Project

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Cape Girardeau County, relative to the collection of property taxes for the City of Jackson