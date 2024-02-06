Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 10/21/19

City Hall 101 Court St.
6 p.m. today
1) 2020 Employee Wage, Salary and Benefits Survey -- Steve Cohen, The Labor Management Advisory Group Inc.
2) Police Station Building Project update
3) NFPA 1006 Training Services Program
4) Consolidated Storm Siren Warning System/Changes in testing procedures
5) Requested improvements to North Oak Hill Road (Breckenridge Drive to Ridge Road) and Ridge Road (Lakewoods Drive to Watson Drive)
6) East Main Street Water Line and Pavement Improvement Project update
7) P&Z packet
8) 2020 Regional Census Marketing Program
9) Road closure report for October and November
10) Discussion of previously tabled items
11) Additional items -- not specified
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.