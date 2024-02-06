All sections
NewsOctober 21, 2019

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 10/21/19

Approval of minutes n Minutes of regular meeting of 10/7/19 Financial affairs n City collector's report n City clerk's and treasurer's reports Action items Power, Light and Water Committee...

Jackson Board of Aldermen

City Hall 101 Court St.

6 p.m. today

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of regular meeting of 10/7/19

Financial affairs

  • City collector's report
  • City clerk's and treasurer's reports

Action items

Power, Light and Water Committee

  • Consider a motion accepting the proposed rates from United Healthcare Services Inc. of Maryland Heights, Missouri, and authorizing the mayor's signature to amend the current contract for the extension of services, under the 2020 Employee Insurance Benefit Plan
  • Consider a motion accepting the bid of ABCreative Inc. of De Soto, Kansas, in the amount of $36,000, relative to the Pavilion No. 5 Replacement Project in City Park
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with ABCreative Inc., relative to the Pavilion No. 5 Replacement Project in City Park
  • Consider a motion approving a Park Memorial & Donation Form from the Optimist Club of Jackson for the donation of improvements, under the Pavilion No. 5 Replacement Project in City Park
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance accepting the dedication of a utility easement deed from Greenbrier Central LLC, relative to the South Farmington Road Electric Line Extension Project
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Cape Girardeau County, relative to the collection of property taxes for the City of Jackson
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance calling for a general municipal election April 7 to fill the offices of the Board of Aldermen

Street, Sewer and Cemetery Committee

  • Consider a motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 19-32, in the amount of $18,140, to HR Green of Chesterfield, Missouri, relative to the Separate Storm Sewer System Permit Program
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance amending Chapter 39 of the Code of Ordinances, relative to truck routes established

Information items

  • Reports by mayor
  • Reports by council members
  • Reports by city attorney
  • Reports by city administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items
Executive session

  • Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Discussion items

1) 2020 Employee Wage, Salary and Benefits Survey -- Steve Cohen, The Labor Management Advisory Group Inc.

2) Police Station Building Project update

3) NFPA 1006 Training Services Program

4) Consolidated Storm Siren Warning System/Changes in testing procedures

5) Requested improvements to North Oak Hill Road (Breckenridge Drive to Ridge Road) and Ridge Road (Lakewoods Drive to Watson Drive)

6) East Main Street Water Line and Pavement Improvement Project update

7) P&Z packet

8) 2020 Regional Census Marketing Program

9) Road closure report for October and November

10) Discussion of previously tabled items

11) Additional items -- not specified

Local News
