Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 10-18-20

Jackson Board of Aldermen
6 p.m. Monday
City Hall
101 Court St.
Approval of minutes
Financial affairs
Action items
Power, Light and Water Committee
Street, Sewer and Cemetery Committee
Information items
Executive session
Discussion items
1) Request to vacate the public right of way of Short Street in Southwestern Realty and Improvement Company Subdivision
2) Employee medical insurance proposal -- Mr. Todd Obergoenner/Swinford & Asso-ciates, Inc.
3) Utility Pole Attachment Licensing Agreement with Big River Communications
4) Hubble Ford Low Water Crossing Replacement Project -- Mr. Bill Robison, PE/Smith & Company Engineers
5) West Mary Street Low Water Crossing Replacement Project -- engineering services proposal
6) Revisions to rental rate charges at the Jackson Civic Center
7) Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project Phase 2, Project 2B -- road clo-sure and detour plan on Old Cape Road
8) Discussion of previously tabled items
9) Additional items (unspecified)
