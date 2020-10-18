Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 10-18-20

Consider a motion to renew a contractual agreement with the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization, for a two-year term with an annual fee of $25,000.00, beginning Jan. 1, 2021, per existing contract terms

Consider a motion to renew a contractual agreement with the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization, for a two-year term with an annual fee of $25,000.00, beginning Jan. 1, 2021, per existing contract terms