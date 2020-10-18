All sections
NewsOctober 17, 2020

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 10-18-20

Jackson Board of Aldermen 6 p.m. Monday City Hall 101 Court St. Approval of minutes n Minutes of special meeting of 10/5/20. Financial affairs n City collector's report n City clerk and treasurer's reports Action items Power, Light and Water Committee...

Jackson Board of Aldermen

6 p.m. Monday

City Hall

101 Court St.

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of special meeting of 10/5/20.

Financial affairs

  • City collector's report
  • City clerk and treasurer's reports

Action items

Power, Light and Water Committee

  • Consider a motion to renew a contractual agreement with the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization, for a two-year term with an annual fee of $25,000.00, beginning Jan. 1, 2021, per existing contract terms
  • Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance calling for a General Municipal Election on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, to fill the Offices of the Mayor and Board of Aldermen
  • Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with the County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, relative to the Lease of a Tower Facility in the Jackson North Industrial Park

Street, Sewer and Cemetery Committee

  • Consider a motion to set a public hearing for Monday, November 16, 2020, at 6:00 P.M., to consider the vacation of a public alley in Weltecke's Addition.
  • Consider a bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with MRC I, LLC, d/b/a Midwest Recycling Center, of Imperial, Missouri, relative to electronic waste recycling services
  • Consider a bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a Contract for the Sale of Real Estate with Richard L. Hartle, for a 0.78 acre tract of land located at 1025 South Farmington Road
Information items

  • Reports by mayor
  • Reports by council members
  • Reports by city attorney
  • Reports by city administrator
  • Discussion of future items

Executive session

  • Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Discussion items

1) Request to vacate the public right of way of Short Street in Southwestern Realty and Improvement Company Subdivision

2) Employee medical insurance proposal -- Mr. Todd Obergoenner/Swinford & Asso-ciates, Inc.

3) Utility Pole Attachment Licensing Agreement with Big River Communications

4) Hubble Ford Low Water Crossing Replacement Project -- Mr. Bill Robison, PE/Smith & Company Engineers

5) West Mary Street Low Water Crossing Replacement Project -- engineering services proposal

6) Revisions to rental rate charges at the Jackson Civic Center

7) Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project Phase 2, Project 2B -- road clo-sure and detour plan on Old Cape Road

8) Discussion of previously tabled items

9) Additional items (unspecified)

Local News
