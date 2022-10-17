Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 10-17-22

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Monday

Adoption of agenda

Public hearings

Hearing to consider a Special Use Permit for a towing business in a C-2 (General Commercial) District located on 1.6 acres of property at 1383 South Hope Street, as submitted by Land Escapes, LLC.

Hearing to consider a Special Use Permit for a towing business in a C-2 (General Commercial) District located on 1.6 acres of property at 1383 South Hope Street, as submitted by Land Escapes, LLC.

Hearing to consider the rezoning of the property addressed as 385, 389, and 391 Timber Lane from R-1 (Single-Family Residential) District to R-4 (General Residential) District, as submitted by JWRPM Properties, LLC.

Hearing to consider the rezoning of the property addressed as 385, 389, and 391 Timber Lane from R-1 (Single-Family Residential) District to R-4 (General Residential) District, as submitted by JWRPM Properties, LLC.

Approval of minutes

Motion approving the Minutes of the Regular Meeting of Oct. 3.

Motion approving the Minutes of the Regular Meeting of Oct. 3.

Financial affairs

Motion approving the payment of the semimonthly bills.

Motion approving the payment of the semimonthly bills.

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

Bill proposing an Ordinance accepting a General Warranty Deed and a Scrivener's Error Affidavit recorded by Reliable Community Title Company, LLC, relative to the purchase of property from Nabors Land Developers, LLC

Bill proposing an Ordinance accepting a General Warranty Deed and a Scrivener's Error Affidavit recorded by Reliable Community Title Company, LLC, relative to the purchase of property from Nabors Land Developers, LLC

Motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 22-18, in the amount of $100,000.00, to Strickland Engineering, of Jackson, Missouri, relative to providing engineering and architectural services under the Jackson Fire Department Building Renovations Project.

Motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 22-18, in the amount of $100,000.00, to Strickland Engineering, of Jackson, Missouri, relative to providing engineering and architectural services under the Jackson Fire Department Building Renovations Project.

Motion approving Change Order No. 1, to Fronabarger Concreters, Inc., of Oak Ridge, Missouri, relative to the Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project --Phase 2, Project 2C.

Motion approving Change Order No. 1, to Fronabarger Concreters, Inc., of Oak Ridge, Missouri, relative to the Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project --Phase 2, Project 2C.

Street, sewer and cemetery committee

Motion approving Change Order No. 3, in the amount of $1,917.50, to Paving Pros, LLC, of Oak Ridge relative to the 2022 Asphalt Pavement Improvement Program.

Motion accepting a Park Memorial & Donation Form from Josh Lukefahr, relative to the donation of basketball equipment and court improvements at the City Park.

Motion accepting the bid of SAK Construction, LLC, of O'Fallon, Missouri, in the amount of $134,558.75, relative to the 2022 Sanitary Sewer Lining Program.

Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with SAK Construction, LLC, relative to the 2022 Sanitary Sewer Lining Program.

Motion accepting the bid of Lite Designs & Guttering LLC, of Benton, Missouri, in the amounts of $10,744.80 in 2022, $11,013.42 in 2023, and $11,288.76 in 2024, relative to the Holiday Extravaganza Lighting Program.

Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Lite Designs & Guttering LLC, relative to the Holiday Extravaganza Lighting Program.