Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 10-17-22

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen
Regular meeting
6 p.m. Monday
Adoption of agenda
Public hearings
Approval of minutes
Financial affairs
Action items
Power, Light, and Water Committee
Street, sewer and cemetery committee
Non-agenda citizen input
Information items
Executive session
Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.
Discussion items in study session
1) Annual report of the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization --Janna Clifton, Executive Director
2) Wreaths Across America -Pam Johnson / John Guild Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution
3) October 10th Park Board Report
4) October 12th Planning & Zoning Commission Report
5) Preliminary Plat of Savers Farm Subdivision, Phase 8
6) Historic Preservation Fund Grant Program -Missouri Main Street Workshop
7.City Archive Preservation Program -request for qualifications
8) Master Services Agreement with Bacon Farmer Workman Engineering & Testing, Inc.
9) South Old Orchard Road Lateral Sewer District Project
10) Previously tabled items (unspecified)
11) Additional items (unspecified)
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.