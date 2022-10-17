All sections
NewsOctober 15, 2022

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 10-17-22

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the Regular Meeting Agenda. Public hearings n Hearing to consider the rezoning of the property addressed as 385, 389, and 391 Timber Lane from R-1 (Single-Family Residential) District to R-4 (General Residential) District, as submitted by JWRPM Properties, LLC...

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Monday

Adoption of agenda

  • Motion adopting the Regular Meeting Agenda.

Public hearings

  • Hearing to consider the rezoning of the property addressed as 385, 389, and 391 Timber Lane from R-1 (Single-Family Residential) District to R-4 (General Residential) District, as submitted by JWRPM Properties, LLC.
  • Hearing to consider a Special Use Permit for a towing business in a C-2 (General Commercial) District located on 1.6 acres of property at 1383 South Hope Street, as submitted by Land Escapes, LLC.

Approval of minutes

  • Motion approving the Minutes of the Regular Meeting of Oct. 3.

Financial affairs

  • Motion approving the payment of the semimonthly bills.
  • Motion approving the City Collector's Report.
  • Motion approving the City Clerk's and Treasurer's Reports.

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

  • Motion approving Change Order No. 1, to Fronabarger Concreters, Inc., of Oak Ridge, Missouri, relative to the Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project --Phase 2, Project 2C.
  • Motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 22-18, in the amount of $100,000.00, to Strickland Engineering, of Jackson, Missouri, relative to providing engineering and architectural services under the Jackson Fire Department Building Renovations Project.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance accepting a General Warranty Deed and a Scrivener's Error Affidavit recorded by Reliable Community Title Company, LLC, relative to the purchase of property from Nabors Land Developers, LLC

Street, sewer and cemetery committee

  • Motion approving Change Order No. 3, in the amount of $1,917.50, to Paving Pros, LLC, of Oak Ridge relative to the 2022 Asphalt Pavement Improvement Program.
  • Motion accepting a Park Memorial & Donation Form from Josh Lukefahr, relative to the donation of basketball equipment and court improvements at the City Park.
  • Motion accepting the bid of SAK Construction, LLC, of O'Fallon, Missouri, in the amount of $134,558.75, relative to the 2022 Sanitary Sewer Lining Program.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with SAK Construction, LLC, relative to the 2022 Sanitary Sewer Lining Program.
  • Motion accepting the bid of Lite Designs & Guttering LLC, of Benton, Missouri, in the amounts of $10,744.80 in 2022, $11,013.42 in 2023, and $11,288.76 in 2024, relative to the Holiday Extravaganza Lighting Program.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Lite Designs & Guttering LLC, relative to the Holiday Extravaganza Lighting Program.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance approving a Special Use Permit for a towing business in a C-2 (General Commercial) District located on 1.6 acres of property at 1383 South Hope Street, as submitted by Land Escapes, LLC.
Non-agenda citizen input

Information items

  • Report by Mayor
  • Reports by Board Members
  • Report by City Attorney
  • Report by City Administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Executive session

Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Discussion items in study session

1) Annual report of the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization --Janna Clifton, Executive Director

2) Wreaths Across America -Pam Johnson / John Guild Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution

3) October 10th Park Board Report

4) October 12th Planning & Zoning Commission Report

5) Preliminary Plat of Savers Farm Subdivision, Phase 8

6) Historic Preservation Fund Grant Program -Missouri Main Street Workshop

7.City Archive Preservation Program -request for qualifications

8) Master Services Agreement with Bacon Farmer Workman Engineering & Testing, Inc.

9) South Old Orchard Road Lateral Sewer District Project

10) Previously tabled items (unspecified)

11) Additional items (unspecified)

Local News
