All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 16, 2017

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 10/16/17

Jackson Board of Aldermen City hall 101 Court St. Regular meeting, 6 p.m. today n Approval of Minutes n Minutes of regular meeting of 09/02/17 n Financial affairs n Monthly bills Public hearing n Hearing to consider the rezoning of 2421 and 2505 E. Jackson Blvd. ...

Jackson Board of Aldermen

City hall

101 Court St.

Regular meeting, 6 p.m. today

  • Approval of Minutes
  • Minutes of regular meeting of 09/02/17
  • Financial affairs
  • Monthly bills

Public hearing

  • Hearing to consider the rezoning of 2421 and 2505 E. Jackson Blvd. and 2615 Hilltop Drive from R-2 (single-family residential) district, R-4 (general residential) district, and C-2 (general commercial) district to C-2 (general commercial) district and O-1 (professional office) district, as submitted by the Donna R. Rushing Revocable Trust, the Roger L. Yancey Living Trust and the Charlotte D. Yancey Living Trust

Action items

  • Power and Light Committee
  • Consider a motion approving a Park Memorial and Donation Form from the Jackson Girls Softball League, for the donation of fence improvements at Field No. 3 in the city park
  • Consider a motion accepting the proposal of Miracle Recreation, C/O Hutchinson Recreation & Design, of Lake St. Louis, Missouri, in the amount of $35,500, and authorizing the purchase of playground equipment, through a Park Memorial and Donation from the Jackson Municipal Band
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance calling for a general-municipal election April 3, 2018, to fill the offices of the board of aldermen
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance accepting the dedication of a sanitary-sewer easement deed from Midamerica Hotels Corp.
  • Street Committee
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance amending the "Parking Prohibited on Certain Streets at Certain Times Schedule" -- Schedule X, by repealing and adding designations on South Missouri Street
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance amending the "Fifteen Minute, One-Hour, and Two-Hour Parking Limit Schedule" -- Schedule XVIII, by adding a designation on South Missouri Street
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving the minor plat of Stone Creek Subdivision, as submitted by Anything Storage LLC.
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving the rezoning of 2421 and 2505 E. Jackson Blvd. and 2615 Hilltop Drive from R-2 (single-family residential) district, R-4 (general residential) district and C-2 (general commercial) district to C-2 (general commercial) district and O-1 (professional office) district, as submitted by the Donna R. Rushing Revocable Trust, the Roger L. Yancey Living Trust and the Charlotte D. Yancey Living Trust
  • Non-agenda citizen input

Information items

  • Reports by mayor
  • Reports by council members
  • Reports by city attorney
  • Reports by city administrator

Discussion of future agenda items

  • Executive session
  • Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended

Study session, 6:30 p.m. today

Discussion items

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

1) Jackson fire/rescue presentation on emergency-aid assistance in Texas

2) Update on the City Park Restroom Building Project

3) Break in access on East Main Street Memorandum of Understanding

4) West Main Street Diamond Grinding Project -- bid tabulation

5) East Main Street/Oak Hill Road Traffic Signal Project -- engineering services proposal

6) East Main Street/Shawnee Boulevard traffic-control alternatives -- engineering services proposal

7) P&Z packet

8) Discussion of previously tabled items

9) Agenda items for 11/06/2017, pending board approval

A) Motion to set a public hearing for 6 p.m. Dec. 18 to consider the proposed 2018 City of Jackson Annual Budget

B) Motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 17-26, in the amount of $37,950, to Koehler Engineering & Land Surveying Inc. of Cape Girardeau relative to providing engineering services under the East Main Street and Oak Hill Road Traffic Signal Project

C) Motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 17-27, in the amount of $9,500, to Smith & Company Engineers Inc. of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, relative to providing engineering services under the East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard Traffic Control Alternatives Project

10) Additional items -- not specified

Pertinent address:

101 Court St., Jackson, Mo.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before m...
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council sea...
NewsNov. 20
Man convicted of murder in killing of Georgia nursing studen...
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal after Biden's arms decision for Ukraine
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal after Biden's arms decision for Ukraine
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy