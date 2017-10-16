Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 10/16/17

1) Jackson fire/rescue presentation on emergency-aid assistance in Texas

2) Update on the City Park Restroom Building Project

3) Break in access on East Main Street Memorandum of Understanding

4) West Main Street Diamond Grinding Project -- bid tabulation

5) East Main Street/Oak Hill Road Traffic Signal Project -- engineering services proposal

6) East Main Street/Shawnee Boulevard traffic-control alternatives -- engineering services proposal

7) P&Z packet

8) Discussion of previously tabled items

9) Agenda items for 11/06/2017, pending board approval

A) Motion to set a public hearing for 6 p.m. Dec. 18 to consider the proposed 2018 City of Jackson Annual Budget

B) Motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 17-26, in the amount of $37,950, to Koehler Engineering & Land Surveying Inc. of Cape Girardeau relative to providing engineering services under the East Main Street and Oak Hill Road Traffic Signal Project

C) Motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 17-27, in the amount of $9,500, to Smith & Company Engineers Inc. of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, relative to providing engineering services under the East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard Traffic Control Alternatives Project

10) Additional items -- not specified

Pertinent address:

101 Court St., Jackson, Mo.