Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 10/1/18

Consider a motion approving Change Order No. 1, in the amount of $2,674.00, to Jokerst Inc. of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, relative to the Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project, Group 1C, Project 1

Consider a motion approving Change Order No. 1, in the amount of $2,674.00, to Jokerst Inc. of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, relative to the Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project, Group 1C, Project 1

Consider a motion approving Change Order No. 2, in the amount of $5,861.20, to Jokerst Inc. of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, relative to the Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project, Group 1C, Project 1

Consider a motion approving Change Order No. 2, in the amount of $5,861.20, to Jokerst Inc. of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, relative to the Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project, Group 1C, Project 1