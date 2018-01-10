All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 1, 2018

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 10/1/18

Approval of minutes n Minutes of regular meeting of 9/24/18 Financial affairs n Monthly bills Action items n Power and Light Committee n Consider a motion approving Change Order No. 1, in the amount of $2,674.00, to Jokerst Inc. of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, relative to the Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project, Group 1C, Project 1...

Jackson Board of Aldermen

City hall

101 Court St.

6 p.m. today

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of regular meeting of 9/24/18

Financial affairs

  • Monthly bills

Action items

  • Power and Light Committee
  • Consider a motion approving Change Order No. 1, in the amount of $2,674.00, to Jokerst Inc. of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, relative to the Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project, Group 1C, Project 1
  • Consider a motion approving Change Order No. 2, in the amount of $5,861.20, to Jokerst Inc. of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, relative to the Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project, Group 1C, Project 1
  • Consider a resolution authorizing the filing of an application with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, State Revolving Fund Program for loans under the Missouri Clean Water Law, relative to the Wastewater Facility Plan Implementation Project, and authorizing Mayor Dwain L. Hahs to execute and file an application and to execute documentation to request for payment on behalf of the City of Jackson
  • Street Committee
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau for the abandonment of East Jefferson Street between South Hope and South Ohio streets on the campus of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and School
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Non-agenda citizen input

Information items

  • Reports by mayor
  • Reports by board members
  • Reports by city attorney
  • Reports by city administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Executive session

  • Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Study session, 6:15 p.m. today

Discussion items

1) Employee medical insurance presentation -- Jeff Bierman, Swinford & Associates Inc.

2) Municipal agreement for the MoDOT Diverging Diamond Interchange Project at center junction

3) Private water supply well request at 1910 Lee Ave.

4) Update on the East Main Street Geotechnical Survey Project

5) Discussion of previously tabled items

6) Additional items -- not specified

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 29
Road work: SB I-57 in Scott County reduced for signage maint...
NewsOct. 28
Cape voters' choice: Stick with aging water system or pay mo...
NewsOct. 28
Cape County sheriff to present at local political meeting
NewsOct. 28
First Responders Month: Jason Morgan’s journey from small-to...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Emergency management department's batteries, budget approved by Cape County Commission
NewsOct. 28
Emergency management department's batteries, budget approved by Cape County Commission
Voss, Davis, Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147 state representative race
NewsOct. 27
Voss, Davis, Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147 state representative race
Uncover eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted spots
NewsOct. 27
Uncover eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted spots
First Responders Month: Lawrence Atlas' passion for community and family shines through his work at Central Academy
NewsOct. 27
First Responders Month: Lawrence Atlas' passion for community and family shines through his work at Central Academy
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching for cars
NewsOct. 26
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching for cars
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
NewsOct. 26
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer before diving into career as paramedic with Jackson FD
NewsOct. 26
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer before diving into career as paramedic with Jackson FD
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
NewsOct. 25
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy