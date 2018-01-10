Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 10/1/18

City hall
101 Court St.
6 p.m. today
1) Employee medical insurance presentation -- Jeff Bierman, Swinford & Associates Inc.
2) Municipal agreement for the MoDOT Diverging Diamond Interchange Project at center junction
3) Private water supply well request at 1910 Lee Ave.
4) Update on the East Main Street Geotechnical Survey Project
5) Discussion of previously tabled items
6) Additional items -- not specified
