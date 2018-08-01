Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 1/8/18

City hall
101 Court St.
1) Update on housing agreement with the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri -- Charlotte Craig and Tracy Poston
2) Comprehensive Traffic/Transportation Plan update -- Doug Shatto, Lochmueller Group
3) 2018 Electric Transmission and Distribution Line Tree Trimming and Vegetation Control Program (east side) -- contract extension
4) Separate storm-sewer-system permit (MS4) program -- engineering services proposal
5) Discussion of previously tabled items
6) Agenda items for 01/22/2018, pending board approval
A) Motion approving the semiannual financial statement, ending Dec. 31, 2017
B) Motion approving task order authorization 18-01, $12,500, to HR Green of Chesterfield relative to providing engineering services under the separate storm-sewer permit (MS4) program
7) Additional items -- not specified
Pertinent address:
101 Court St., Jackson, Mo.
