Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 1/8/18

City hall

101 Court St.

Approval of Minutes of regular meeting of 12/18/17

Power and light committee

Consider a motion to change the date of the board of aldermen regular meeting and study session from Monday, Feb. 19, to Monday, Feb. 26, in observance of the Presidents Day holiday.

Consider a motion to set the annual Park Day for 8 a.m. April 28, at Shelter No. 1 in the City Park

Consider a motion to set an E-Cycle Electronic Waste Collection event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 2 at the Recycling Center

Consider a motion to set the annual Clean-Up/Fix-Up Days Program for the week of June 11 through 15.

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance calling a public-safety tax election April 3

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing the mayor to sign depository agreements with Alliance Bank, Southern Bank, The Bank of Missouri, First Missouri State Bank and US Bank.

Street committee

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with HR Green Inc. of Chesterfield, Missouri, to provide services under a master agreement for professional engineering/architectural services