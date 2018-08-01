All sections
NewsJanuary 8, 2018

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 1/8/18

n Approval of Minutes of regular meeting of 12/18/17 n Monthly bills Action items n Power and light committee n Consider a motion to change the date of the board of aldermen regular meeting and study session from Monday, Feb. 19, to Monday, Feb. 26, in observance of the Presidents Day holiday...

Jackson Board of Aldermen

City hall

101 Court St.

Regular meeting, 6 p.m. today

  • Approval of Minutes of regular meeting of 12/18/17
  • Monthly bills

Action items

  • Power and light committee
  • Consider a motion to change the date of the board of aldermen regular meeting and study session from Monday, Feb. 19, to Monday, Feb. 26, in observance of the Presidents Day holiday.
  • Consider a motion to set the annual Park Day for 8 a.m. April 28, at Shelter No. 1 in the City Park
  • Consider a motion to set an E-Cycle Electronic Waste Collection event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 2 at the Recycling Center
  • Consider a motion to set the annual Clean-Up/Fix-Up Days Program for the week of June 11 through 15.
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance calling a public-safety tax election April 3
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing the mayor to sign depository agreements with Alliance Bank, Southern Bank, The Bank of Missouri, First Missouri State Bank and US Bank.
  • Street committee
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with HR Green Inc. of Chesterfield, Missouri, to provide services under a master agreement for professional engineering/architectural services
  • Non-agenda citizen input

Information items

  • Reports by mayor
  • Reports by council members
  • Reports by city attorney
  • Reports by city administrator

Discussion of future agenda items

  • Executive session
  • Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended
Study session, 6:30 p.m. today

Discussion items

1) Update on housing agreement with the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri -- Charlotte Craig and Tracy Poston

2) Comprehensive Traffic/Transportation Plan update -- Doug Shatto, Lochmueller Group

3) 2018 Electric Transmission and Distribution Line Tree Trimming and Vegetation Control Program (east side) -- contract extension

4) Separate storm-sewer-system permit (MS4) program -- engineering services proposal

5) Discussion of previously tabled items

6) Agenda items for 01/22/2018, pending board approval

A) Motion approving the semiannual financial statement, ending Dec. 31, 2017

B) Motion approving task order authorization 18-01, $12,500, to HR Green of Chesterfield relative to providing engineering services under the separate storm-sewer permit (MS4) program

7) Additional items -- not specified

Pertinent address:

101 Court St., Jackson, Mo.

