NewsJanuary 7, 2019

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 1/7/19

Public hearings n Hearing to consider a special-use permit for two 84-square-foot attached oversized signs in a C-2 general commercial district, at Dexter Bar-B-Que, at 2305 E. Jackson Blvd., as submitted by SNL LLC...

Jackson Board of Aldermen

City hall, 101 Court St.

6 p.m. today

Public hearings

  • Hearing to consider a special-use permit for two 84-square-foot attached oversized signs in a C-2 general commercial district, at Dexter Bar-B-Que, at 2305 E. Jackson Blvd., as submitted by SNL LLC
  • Hearing to consider an amendment to Chapter 65 of the Code of Ordinances regarding clarification of code wording for text amendments
  • Hearing to consider the calling of an election on April 2, relative to the imposition of a use tax

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of regular meeting of 12/17/18

Financial affairs

  • Monthly bills

Action Items

  • Power and Light Committee
  • Consider a motion to change the date of the board of aldermen regular meeting and study session from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20 in observance of Presidents Day holiday
  • Consider a motion to set the annual Park Day for 8 a.m. April 27 at Shelter No. 1 in City Park
  • Consider a motion to set an E-Cycle Electronic Waste Collection Event for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 1 at the Sanitation Department Building
  • Consider a motion to set the annual Clean-Up/Fix-Up Days Program for the week of June 3 through 7
  • Consider a motion approving a Park Memorial and Donation Form from the Jackson Youth League Inc. for a cash donation of $30,000, for the construction of new baseball fields in Brookside Park
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing the mayor to sign depository agreements with Commerce Bank, Wood & Huston Bank, First Missouri State Bank and US Bank
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving the voluntary annexation of 0.44 acres at 4080 S. Old Orchard Road, as submitted by the McKendree Chapel Memorial Association
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance calling a use-tax election April 2
  • Consider a motion accepting the proposal of BOLD Marketing of Cape Girardeau for $14,980, relative to providing services under the use-tax education and outreach strategy
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with BOLD Marketing, relative to providing services under the use-tax education and outreach strategy
  • Consider a motion accepting the proposal of Penzel Construction Co. Inc. of Jackson in the amount of $6,500,000 under the design-build method relative to the Jackson Police Station Building Project
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Penzel Construction Co. Inc., relative to the design-build method for the Jackson Police Station Building Project
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance accepting the dedication of a municipal easement deed from Susan R. Jahn, trustee of the Susan R. Jahn Revocable Trust U/A/D Sept. 27, 2007, relative to the Williams Creek Interceptor Sewer Project
  • Street Committee
  • Consider a motion approving change order No. 2 (final quantities) to decrease the contract amount by $6,040, to Fronabarger Concreters Inc. of Oak Ridge, relative to the East Main Street Commercial Entrances and Median Break Project
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving a special-use permit for two 84-squre-foot attached oversized signs in a C-2 (general commercial) District, at Dexter Bar-B-Que, 2305 E. Jackson Blvd., as submitted by SNL, LLC
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance amending Chapter 65 of the Code of Ordinances, regarding clarification of code wording for text amendments
Non-agenda citizen input

Non-agenda citizen input

Information items

  • Reports by mayor
  • Reports by council members
  • Reports by city attorney
  • Reports by city administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Executive session

  • Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Study session

7 p.m. today

Discussion items

1) Update on the status of 911 -- Scott Eakers and Randy Davis

2) Electric Line Relocation Project for the diverging diamond interchange at center junction -- Engineering services proposal

3) Electric Line Relocation for the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse Project -- engineering services proposal

4) Soccer Park Field Lighting Project -- engineering services proposal

5) Discussion of previously tabled items

6) Additional items -- not specified

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:


