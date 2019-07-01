Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 1/7/19

City hall, 101 Court St.
6 p.m. today
7 p.m. today
1) Update on the status of 911 -- Scott Eakers and Randy Davis
2) Electric Line Relocation Project for the diverging diamond interchange at center junction -- Engineering services proposal
3) Electric Line Relocation for the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse Project -- engineering services proposal
4) Soccer Park Field Lighting Project -- engineering services proposal
5) Discussion of previously tabled items
6) Additional items -- not specified
