Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 1-6-25

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen
Regular meeting
6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6
Adoption of agenda
• Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda
Approval of minutes
• Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of Dec. 16
Financial affairs
• Motion approving the list of bills paid for the previous month
Action items
Power, Light and Water Committee
• Motion changing the date of the mayor and Board of Aldermen regular meeting and study session from 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, in observance of the Presidents Day holiday.
• Motion accepting the proposal of Brycer LLC of Warrenville, Illinois, relative to providing fire code compliance software services for Jackson Fire Rescue, under the Compliance Engine Program.
• Bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Brycer LLC, relative to providing fire code compliance software services for Jackson Fire Rescue, under the Compliance Engine Program.
• Bill proposing an ordinance authorizing the mayor to sign depository agreements with First State Community Bank, Commerce Bank, First Midwest Bank, First Missouri State Bank, The Bank of Missouri, US Bank, Southern Bank and Wood & Huston Bank
Street, sewer and cemetery committee
• Motion accepting the proposal of Reaction Distributing Inc. of Ajax, Ontario, Canada, in the amount of $104,796, and authorizing the purchase of a horizontal baler for the Recycling Center.
• Bill proposing an ordinance approving an annexation agreement with Semo Land Development LLC, relative to the voluntary annexation and zoning of 1.25 acres of property addressed as 345 West Jackson Trail.
• Bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a license agreement with the City of Springfield, relative to the SafeAcross Program.
Information items
1) Contract extension for FLOCK cameras — proposal
2) Electric Utility Rate Study — engineering services proposal
3) Mowing and Trimming Services Program — bid tabulation
4) Financial and utility billing software — request for proposals
5) Amendments to Chapter 47 (Parks and Recreation) — donations
6) Amendments to Chapter 13 (cable communications) — franchise fees
7) Amendments to Chapter 59 (taxation) — parks, public safety, and fire protection taxes
8) Discussion of previously tabled items (unspecified)
9) Additional items (unspecified)
