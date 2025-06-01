Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 1-6-25

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6

Adoption of agenda

• Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda

Approval of minutes

• Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of Dec. 16

Financial affairs

• Motion approving the list of bills paid for the previous month

Action items

Power, Light and Water Committee

• Motion changing the date of the mayor and Board of Aldermen regular meeting and study session from 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, in observance of the Presidents Day holiday.

• Motion accepting the proposal of Brycer LLC of Warrenville, Illinois, relative to providing fire code compliance software services for Jackson Fire Rescue, under the Compliance Engine Program.

• Bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Brycer LLC, relative to providing fire code compliance software services for Jackson Fire Rescue, under the Compliance Engine Program.