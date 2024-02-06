Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 1/22/20

6 p.m. today
City Hall
101 Court St.
Street, Sewer and Cemetery Committee
1) P&Z Packet
2) Police Station Building Project -- update
3) Soccer Park Field Lighting Project -- grant opportunity
4) O perations Agreement with the County of Cape Girardeau for a Central Dispatch Center
5) Removal of on-street parking on West Washington Street at New Courthouse
6) MoDOT Diverging Diamond Interchange Project at Center Junction -- update
7) Eagle Scout Project at Welcome to Jackson sign on East Main Street
8) Discussion of previously tabled items
9) A dditional items - not specified
