All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 22, 2020

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 1/22/20

Presentation n Presentation of a MIRMA Risk Management Grant award to the Jackson Police De-partment for a car camera and police training award for 2018. Public hearings n Hearing to consider a special-use permit request for a temporary mobile medical office, in a C-2 (general commercial) District, at 2130 E. Jackson Blvd., as submitted by Saint Francis Medical Center...

Jackson Board of Aldermen

6 p.m. today

City Hall

101 Court St.

Presentation

  • Presentation of a MIRMA Risk Management Grant award to the Jackson Police De-partment for a car camera and police training award for 2018.

Public hearings

  • Hearing to consider a special-use permit request for a temporary mobile medical office, in a C-2 (general commercial) District, at 2130 E. Jackson Blvd., as submitted by Saint Francis Medical Center.

Action items

Power, Light and Water Committee

  • Consider a motion approving the Semi-Annual Financial Statement, ending Dec. 31, 2019
  • Consider a Resolution in support of a grant application to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, under the Land and Water Conservation Fund Program, relative to the Soccer Park Field Lighting Project
  • Consider a motion accepting the bid of Rockhill & Sons, of Jackson in the amount of 20%, relative to providing services under the Park Concession Stand Operations Program
  • Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Rockhill & Sons, relative to the Park Concession Stand Operations Program

Street, Sewer and Cemetery Committee

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Consider a motion to set a public hearing for Feb. 19, 2020, at 6 p.m, to consider a request for a Special Use Permit for a Bed & Breakfast Dwelling, in an R-2 (Single-Family Residential) District, at 736 Greensferry Road, as submitted by Christine M. Pagano.
  • Consider a motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 20-01, in the amount of $17,000.00, to Smith & Company Engineers, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, relative to the Jackson City-Wide Bridge Plan

Executive session

  • Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property.

Discussion items

1) P&Z Packet

2) Police Station Building Project -- update

3) Soccer Park Field Lighting Project -- grant opportunity

4) O perations Agreement with the County of Cape Girardeau for a Central Dispatch Center

5) Removal of on-street parking on West Washington Street at New Courthouse

6) MoDOT Diverging Diamond Interchange Project at Center Junction -- update

7) Eagle Scout Project at Welcome to Jackson sign on East Main Street

8) Discussion of previously tabled items

9) A dditional items - not specified

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 2
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
NewsNov. 1
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall
NewsNov. 1
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at ear...
NewsNov. 1
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
NewsOct. 31
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
NewsOct. 31
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
NewsOct. 31
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
NewsOct. 31
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
Unidentified election mailing sent to Scott County voters
NewsOct. 31
Unidentified election mailing sent to Scott County voters
Lucas Kunce targets Josh Hawley in final campaign push at Cape Girardeau rally
NewsOct. 31
Lucas Kunce targets Josh Hawley in final campaign push at Cape Girardeau rally
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy