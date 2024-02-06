All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJanuary 22, 2018

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 1/22/18

n Approval of Minutes of regular meeting of 1/8/18 n Monthly bills Action items n Power and light committee n Consider a motion approving the semi-annual financial statement ending Dec. 31...

Jackson Board of Aldermen

City hall

101 Court St.

Regular meeting, 6 p.m. today

  • Approval of Minutes of regular meeting of 1/8/18
  • Monthly bills

Action items

  • Power and light committee
  • Consider a motion approving the semi-annual financial statement ending Dec. 31
  • Consider a motion accepting the bid of Power Line Consultants LLC of Farmington, Missouri, $96,418.50, relative to the Old Cape Road East electric line extension project -- overhead
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Power Line Consultants LLC, relative to the Old Cape Road East electric line extension project -- overhead
  • Consider a motion accepting the bid of Reinhold Electric Inc. of St. Louis in the amount of $661,573.35, relative to the Old Cape Road East electric line extension project -- underground
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Reinhold Electric Inc., relative to the Old Cape Road East electric line extension project -- underground
  • Street committee
  • Consider a motion approving task order authorization 18-01, in the amount of $12,100, to HR Green Inc. of Chesterfield, Missouri, relative to providing engineering services under the separate storm-sewer-system permit program
  • Consider a motion setting a public hearing for 6 p.m. Feb. 26, regarding a request for rezoning all of the property addressed as 1211 Gloria St., from R-2 single-family residential to C-2 general commercial district, as submitted by Lisa Craig
  • Non-agenda citizen input

Information items

  • Reports by mayor
  • Reports by council members
  • Reports by city attorney
  • Reports by city administrator

Discussion of future agenda items

  • Executive session
  • Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Study session, 6:45 p.m. today

Discussion items

1) Retail market analysis progress report -- Jason Claunch/Catalyst Commercial Inc.

2) Update on housing agreement with the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri -- Charlotte Craig and Tracy Poston

3) Old Cape Road Sanitary Sewer Replacement Project

4) P&Z packet

5) Discussion of previously tabled items

6) Agenda items for 02/05/2018, pending board approval

A) Motion to amend the 2017 city of Jackson budget, relative to funds exceeding their 2017 appropriations

B) Ordinance indicating the city of Jackson's intent to participate in the Show-Me Green Sales Tax Holiday, April 19 through 25

7) Additional items -- not specified

Pertinent address:

101 Court St., Jackson, Mo.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after...
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as ...
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory ...
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick a...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy