Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 1/22/18

City hall
101 Court St.
1) Retail market analysis progress report -- Jason Claunch/Catalyst Commercial Inc.
2) Update on housing agreement with the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri -- Charlotte Craig and Tracy Poston
3) Old Cape Road Sanitary Sewer Replacement Project
4) P&Z packet
5) Discussion of previously tabled items
6) Agenda items for 02/05/2018, pending board approval
A) Motion to amend the 2017 city of Jackson budget, relative to funds exceeding their 2017 appropriations
B) Ordinance indicating the city of Jackson's intent to participate in the Show-Me Green Sales Tax Holiday, April 19 through 25
7) Additional items -- not specified
