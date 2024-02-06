Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 1/22/18

City hall

101 Court St.

Approval of Minutes of regular meeting of 1/8/18

Power and light committee

Consider a motion approving the semi-annual financial statement ending Dec. 31

Consider a motion accepting the bid of Power Line Consultants LLC of Farmington, Missouri, $96,418.50, relative to the Old Cape Road East electric line extension project -- overhead

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Power Line Consultants LLC, relative to the Old Cape Road East electric line extension project -- overhead

Consider a motion accepting the bid of Reinhold Electric Inc. of St. Louis in the amount of $661,573.35, relative to the Old Cape Road East electric line extension project -- underground

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Reinhold Electric Inc., relative to the Old Cape Road East electric line extension project -- underground

Street committee

Consider a motion approving task order authorization 18-01, in the amount of $12,100, to HR Green Inc. of Chesterfield, Missouri, relative to providing engineering services under the separate storm-sewer-system permit program

Consider a motion setting a public hearing for 6 p.m. Feb. 26, regarding a request for rezoning all of the property addressed as 1211 Gloria St., from R-2 single-family residential to C-2 general commercial district, as submitted by Lisa Craig