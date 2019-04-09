Jackson Board of Aldermen 9/4/19

Jackson Board of Aldermen

City Hall 101 Court St.

6 p.m. today

Public hearing

Hearing to consider the proposed 2019 general revenue, parks and recreation, cemetery and band tax rates

Hearing to consider the proposed 2019 general revenue, parks and recreation, cemetery and band tax rates

Approval of minutes

Financial affairs

Action items

Power, Light and Water Committee

Consider a motion approving the Mayor's appointment of Alderman Paul Sander as an ex-officio board member of the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization Board of Directors.

Consider a bill proposing an Ordinance amending Chapter 64 of the Code of Ordinances relative to the appointment of alternate members to the Historic Preservation Commission

Consider a motion approving the mayor's appointment of Estelee Wood to the Historic Preservation Commission as an alternate member, for a term ending in 2022.

Consider a resolution in support of a grant application to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, under the Historic Preservation Fund Grant Program, relative to the Historic Architectural Survey Project.

Consider a motion accepting the bid of Robert Boitnott Painting of Cape Girardeau in the amount of $22,000, relative to the City Hall Complex Exterior Painting Project.