Jackson Board of Aldermen 9/4/19

Jackson Board of Aldermen
City Hall 101 Court St.
6 p.m. today
Public hearing
Approval of minutes
Financial affairs
Action items
Power, Light and Water Committee
Street committee
Non-agenda citizen input
Information items
Executive session
Discussion items
1) Retail Market Analysis & Recruitment Strategy update -- Mrs. Jen Berti/Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce
2) Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization annual report -- Mr. Steve Turner
3) Separate storm sewer system permit (MS4) program update -- Mr. Garry Aronberg, PE, CFM/HR, Green Inc.
4) Police station building project update
5) MoDOT Diverging Diamond Interchange Project at Center Junction update
6) Policy to establish a procedure for processing liquor license applications
7) 2019 Employee Wage, Salary, and Benefits Survey -- proposal and contract
8) Discussion of previously tabled items
9) Additional items -- not specified
