NewsSeptember 4, 2019

Jackson Board of Aldermen 9/4/19

Jackson Board of Aldermen City Hall 101 Court St. 6 p.m. today Public hearing n Hearing to consider the proposed 2019 general revenue, parks and recreation, cemetery and band tax rates Approval of minutes n Minutes of regular meeting of 8/19/19 Financial affairs...

Jackson Board of Aldermen

City Hall 101 Court St.

6 p.m. today

Public hearing

  • Hearing to consider the proposed 2019 general revenue, parks and recreation, cemetery and band tax rates

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of regular meeting of 8/19/19

Financial affairs

  • Monthly bills

Action items

Power, Light and Water Committee

  • Consider a motion approving the Mayor's appointment of Alderman Paul Sander as an ex-officio board member of the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization Board of Directors.
  • Consider a bill proposing an Ordinance amending Chapter 64 of the Code of Ordinances relative to the appointment of alternate members to the Historic Preservation Commission
  • Consider a motion approving the mayor's appointment of Estelee Wood to the Historic Preservation Commission as an alternate member, for a term ending in 2022.
  • Consider a resolution in support of a grant application to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, under the Historic Preservation Fund Grant Program, relative to the Historic Architectural Survey Project.
  • Consider a motion accepting the bid of Robert Boitnott Painting of Cape Girardeau in the amount of $22,000, relative to the City Hall Complex Exterior Painting Project.
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Robert Boitnott Painting, relative to the City Hall Complex Exterior Painting Project.

Street committee

  • Consider a motion to set the annual City of Jackson Employee Appreciation and Christmas Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Jackson Civic Center
  • Consider a motion approving Change Order No. 1, to Zoellner Construction Co. Inc. of Perryville, Missouri, in the amount of $11,099, relative to the Russell Heights Cemetery sorage building project
  • Consider a motion accepting the bid of Jokerst Inc. of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, in the amount of $186,201.05, relative to the 2019 asphalt rehabilitation project
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Jokerst Inc. relative to the 2019 asphalt rehabilitation project
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance amending the "Crosswalks Designated Schedule -- Schedule XVI", by repealing a designation on South Hope Street.
Non-agenda citizen input

Information items

  • Reports by mayor
  • Reports by council members
  • Reports by city attorney
  • Reports by city administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Executive session

  • Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Discussion items

1) Retail Market Analysis & Recruitment Strategy update -- Mrs. Jen Berti/Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce

2) Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization annual report -- Mr. Steve Turner

3) Separate storm sewer system permit (MS4) program update -- Mr. Garry Aronberg, PE, CFM/HR, Green Inc.

4) Police station building project update

5) MoDOT Diverging Diamond Interchange Project at Center Junction update

6) Policy to establish a procedure for processing liquor license applications

7) 2019 Employee Wage, Salary, and Benefits Survey -- proposal and contract

8) Discussion of previously tabled items

9) Additional items -- not specified

