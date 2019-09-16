All sections
NewsSeptember 16, 2019
Jackson Board of Aldermen 9/16/19
Proclamation n Mayor's proclamation for Operation Christmas Child Month Approval of minutes n Minutes of Regular Meeting of 09/04/2019 Financial affairs n City collector's report n City clerk's and treasurer's reports...

Jackson Board of Aldermen

City Hall 101 Court St.

6 p.m. today

Proclamation

  • Mayor's proclamation for Operation Christmas Child Month

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of Regular Meeting of 09/04/2019

Financial affairs

  • City collector's report
  • City clerk's and treasurer's reports

Action items

Power, Light and Water Committee

  • Consider a motion accepting the proposal of Lite Designs & Guttering LLC of Benton, Missouri, for the not-to-exceed amount of $9,330 in 2019, $9,703.20 in 2020 and $10,091.33 in 2021, relative to the Holiday Extravaganza Lighting Program
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Lite Designs & Guttering LLC, relative to the Holiday Extravaganza Lighting Program
  • Consider a motion accepting the proposal of The Labor Management Advisory Group Inc. of Lee's Summit, Missouri, in the amount of $11,000, plus travel expenses, and authorizing the purchase of services under the 2019 Employee Wage, Salary, and Benefits Survey
  • Consider a motion accepting the bid of Boulder Construction LLC of Cape Girardeau in the amount of $36,952, relative to the Power Plant Maintenance Building Repair Project
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Boulder Construction LLC, relative to the Power Plant Maintenance Building Repair Project
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance amending Chapter 5 of the Code of Ordinances, relative to the issuance of liquor licenses

Street, Sewer and Cemetery Committee

  • Consider a motion to set a public hearing for 6 p.m. Oct. 7 to consider a special-use permit for a new property owner for an existing communications tower, in a C-2 (general commercial) district at 2705 Hilltop Drive, as submitted by Wicks Properties LLC
  • Consider a motion authorizing the sale of intoxicating liquor, malt liquor (beer) and non-intoxicating beer at a summer concert event Oct. 6 at the Leist Memorial Band Shell in City Park, as submitted by Rodney Barnes.
  • Consider a motion accepting the bid of Mike Light Cement Finishing of Perryville, Missouri, in the amount of $284,835.30, relative to the 2019 Concrete Pavement Improvement Program
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Mike Light Cement Finishing, relative to the 2019 Concrete Pavement Improvement Program
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving the record plat of a replat of part of Block B of Russell Heights Cemetery, as submitted by the City of Jackson
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance accepting a deed of dedication from Roy D. Bullinger and Carolyn J. Bullinger, Patricia Tollison, Mary Ann Hartje, Joe David Bullinger and Darlene R. Bullinger, Albert J. Priest and Nancy Priest, William J. Hawthorne, George R. Hawthorne and John V. Priest and Ethel Priest, relative to the Roundabout Project at East Main Street and South Shawnee Boulevard

Information items

  • Reports by mayor
  • Reports by council members
  • Reports by city attorney
  • Reports by city administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Executive session

  • Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Discussion items

1) Dugout Project at Field No. 5 in City Park -- Park Memorial and Donation Form

2) Upgrades to the power plant SCADA system -- engineering services proposal

3) Possible development of a 42-acre tract between Bent Creek Gold Course and the northern city limits

4) P&Z packet

5) Road closure report for September and October

6) Discussion of previously tabled items

7) Additional items -- not specified

Local News
