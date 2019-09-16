Jackson Board of Aldermen 9/16/19

Consider a motion to set a public hearing for 6 p.m. Oct. 7 to consider a special-use permit for a new property owner for an existing communications tower, in a C-2 (general commercial) district at 2705 Hilltop Drive, as submitted by Wicks Properties LLC

Consider a motion authorizing the sale of intoxicating liquor, malt liquor (beer) and non-intoxicating beer at a summer concert event Oct. 6 at the Leist Memorial Band Shell in City Park, as submitted by Rodney Barnes.

Consider a motion accepting the bid of Mike Light Cement Finishing of Perryville, Missouri, in the amount of $284,835.30, relative to the 2019 Concrete Pavement Improvement Program

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Mike Light Cement Finishing, relative to the 2019 Concrete Pavement Improvement Program

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving the record plat of a replat of part of Block B of Russell Heights Cemetery, as submitted by the City of Jackson