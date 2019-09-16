Jackson Board of Aldermen 9/16/19

- Consider a motion to set a public hearing for 6 p.m. Oct. 7 to consider a special-use permit for a new property owner for an existing communications tower, in a C-2 (general commercial) district at 2705 Hilltop Drive, as submitted by Wicks Properties LLC
- Consider a motion authorizing the sale of intoxicating liquor, malt liquor (beer) and non-intoxicating beer at a summer concert event Oct. 6 at the Leist Memorial Band Shell in City Park, as submitted by Rodney Barnes.
- Consider a motion accepting the bid of Mike Light Cement Finishing of Perryville, Missouri, in the amount of $284,835.30, relative to the 2019 Concrete Pavement Improvement Program
- Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Mike Light Cement Finishing, relative to the 2019 Concrete Pavement Improvement Program
- Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving the record plat of a replat of part of Block B of Russell Heights Cemetery, as submitted by the City of Jackson
- Consider a bill proposing an ordinance accepting a deed of dedication from Roy D. Bullinger and Carolyn J. Bullinger, Patricia Tollison, Mary Ann Hartje, Joe David Bullinger and Darlene R. Bullinger, Albert J. Priest and Nancy Priest, William J. Hawthorne, George R. Hawthorne and John V. Priest and Ethel Priest, relative to the Roundabout Project at East Main Street and South Shawnee Boulevard
Information items
- Reports by mayor
- Reports by council members
- Reports by city attorney
- Reports by city administrator
- Discussion of future agenda items
Executive session
- Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.
Discussion items
1) Dugout Project at Field No. 5 in City Park -- Park Memorial and Donation Form
2) Upgrades to the power plant SCADA system -- engineering services proposal
3) Possible development of a 42-acre tract between Bent Creek Gold Course and the northern city limits
4) P&Z packet
5) Road closure report for September and October
6) Discussion of previously tabled items
7) Additional items -- not specified