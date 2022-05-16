News May 14, 2022

Jackson Board of Alderman Agenda for 5-16-22

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda Approval of minutes n Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of May 2 Public hearing n Hearing to consider a Special Use Permit for gun sales in a C-3 (Central Business) District at 125 Court Street, as submitted by Jones Drug Store, Inc...