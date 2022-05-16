Jackson Board of Alderman Agenda for 5-16-22

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen
Regular meeting
6 p.m. Monday
Adoption of agenda
Approval of minutes
Public hearing
Financial affairs
Action items
Power, Light, and Water Committee
Street, sewer and cemetery committee
Non-agenda citizen input
Information items
Executive session
Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.
Discussion items in study session
1) May 11 Planning & Zoning Commission packet
2) May 9 Park Board packet
3) Traffic and safety concerns on Court Street
4) Generator Services Program for Water Supply Wells No. 4 and 6 -services proposal
5) Public hearing procedure
6) Previously tabled items
7) Additional items (unspecified)
