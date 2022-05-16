All sections
NewsMay 14, 2022
Jackson Board of Alderman Agenda for 5-16-22
City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda Approval of minutes n Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of May 2 Public hearing n Hearing to consider a Special Use Permit for gun sales in a C-3 (Central Business) District at 125 Court Street, as submitted by Jones Drug Store, Inc...

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Monday

Adoption of agenda

  • Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda

Approval of minutes

  • Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of May 2

Public hearing

  • Hearing to consider a Special Use Permit for gun sales in a C-3 (Central Business) District at 125 Court Street, as submitted by Jones Drug Store, Inc.

Financial affairs

  • Motion approving the City Collector's Report.
  • Motion approving the City Clerk's & Treasurer's Reports.
  • Motion approving the payment of monthly bills.

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

  • Motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 22-11, in the amount of $30,000.00, to Strickland Engineering, LC, of Jackson Missouri, relative to providing engineering services under the North High Street Sewer and Water Relocation Project.
  • Motion accepting the bid of Power Line Consultants, LLC, of Farmington, Missouri, in the amount of $357,125.00, relative to the Wedekind 73 Pole Replacement Project.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Power Line Consultants, LLC, relative to the Wedekind 73 Pole Replacement Project.
Street, sewer and cemetery committee

  • Motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 22-12, in the amount of $18,860.00, toKoehler Engineering & Land Surveying, Inc., of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, relative toproviding engineering services under the Sunset Drive Bridge Replacement AlternativesAnalysis.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance calling a combined waterworks and sewerage system bondelection in the City of Jackson, Missourion August 2, 2022.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance approving a Special Use Permit for gun sales in a C-3 (CentralBusiness) District at 125 Court Street, as submitted by Jones Drug Store, Inc.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance approving a Special Use Permit for oversized signs for two 75sq. ft. attached signs in a C-2 (General Commercial) District at 2502 East JacksonBoulevard, as submitted by Aldi, Inc.

Non-agenda citizen input

Information items

  • Report by Mayor
  • Reports by Board Members
  • Report by City Attorney
  • Report by City Administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Executive session

Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Discussion items in study session

1) May 11 Planning & Zoning Commission packet

2) May 9 Park Board packet

3) Traffic and safety concerns on Court Street

4) Generator Services Program for Water Supply Wells No. 4 and 6 -services proposal

5) Public hearing procedure

6) Previously tabled items

7) Additional items (unspecified)

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

