An agreement previously struck down is moving ahead with some modifications after Monday's Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting.

The agreement, struck down Nov. 5, would have approved Immaculate Conception Catholic Church's request for the city to abandon a segment of East Jefferson Street.

Only two aldermen had voted in favor of the agreement: Alderman Joe Bob Baker and Alderwoman Katy Liley, according to city documents.

At that meeting, city attorney Tom Ludwig was asked to create a new contract, and at Monday's study session, Ludwig presented the amended language.

The church had asked for the street's abandonment for two reasons: one, for construction of a new church after fundraising is completed; and two, for the safety of churchgoers crossing the street close to a busy U.S. 61.

Several board members had expressed concern over the agreement, and Ludwig said his revisions addressed concerns he heard members raise.

Ludwig shared plans for Immaculate Conception's church campus, which, of the aldermen, only Liley had seen prior to Monday's meeting.

In the revised agreement, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau will submit a final construction plan to the city, and after city staff approves it and the board of aldermen approves the abandonment request, the diocese will then have a three-month time limit to begin construction.

That would avoid abandonment of the section of East Jefferson Street in question until the diocese is more or less ready to begin construction.