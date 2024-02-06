Jackson athletic director: Virus rumors not true

Since the COVID-19 virus found its way to Southeast Missouri, information about its spread has been at once easy to come across but at times difficult to confirm.

Student populations have been among the most commonly mentioned groups regarding the virus, and Jackson School District has been a repeated target of the virus outbreak grapevine. Specifically, the school's athletic programs have been of particular interest.

Within hours of this year's high school football season beginning, rumors have swirled regarding virus cases involving players, and they have only intensified as virus cases in general have spiked in recent weeks.

Monday, athletic director John Martin said there has been no outbreak among Jackson athletes.