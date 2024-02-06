Jackson at heart of solar eclipse festivities

Dough Mackenzie, St. Augustine, Florida. MacKenzie is a professional photographer who has had his work appear in National Geographic. He set up three lenses at the Cape Girardeau County historic courthouse, hoping to capture some of the building’s dome in his image of the eclipse. He said he chose the location because it was the highest point in town. Mackenzie was born and raised in Kirkwood and made the trip to see the eclipse in conjunction with reuniting with some friends. His friends suggested Jackson would be a good place to see the eclipse.

Joe and Bonnie Belaj, High Point, North Carolina. They drove 640 miles to arrive into town.

Bill Wachspress, Lawrence, Kansas. Wachspress set up his telescopes on High Street in uptown Jackson to capture images for his job. Wachspress runs an observatory for Baker University in Lawrence. He said it was his second total eclipse to capture, with 2017 being his first. He said Jackson was a good spot for him because of the weather outlook free of clouds, or at least a good chance for that, as well as the proximity to Kansas.

Dave Samsel of Morristown, Tennessee, talks with Dean Westerhaus of Minnesota while waiting for the eclipse Monday, April 8, at Jackson City Park. Samsel brought his telescope, a wedding gift he bought nearly 50 years ago, to view the eclipse. Bob Miller ~ bmiller@semissourian.com

Dave Samsel, Morristown, Tennessee. Samsel made his way into City Park with an 8-inch telescope called the Celestron. It was somewhat of a wedding gift he acquired nearly 50 years ago. He calls himself an amateur astronomer.

Dean, Tammy and Cassie Westerhouse, Minnesota. The Westerhouse family drove nine hours from Minnesota into St. Louis over the weekend, then made the drive from St. Louis to arrive in Jackson City Park on Monday morning. When asked why they would drive so far to see this event, Tammy simply held her hands out and said, emphatically, “Dude!” Her husband added that it’s a rare event and he may not be around the next time a total solar eclipse happens in the U.S. They added they put together quite a celestial playlist they enjoyed on the drive down.

Joe Ziha, St. Louis. Ziha, whose father taught him the virtues of science having worked on NASA projects, brought a sophisticated telescope setup that required two car batteries to keep it charged and operating. Ziha was inspired and amazed by the eclipse in 2017. His 93-year-old mother died that day, and he used some of his inheritance to buy his telescope, which reminds him fondly of his parents. Ziha arrived at Brookside Park at 1:30 a.m. to get everything set up. He is part of the Astronomical Society of Eastern Missouri, and pooled some money together with others to install telescopes at Dark Sky New Mexico, at a “telescope ranch”. Some of his work may be seen at astroimages.space.

Nick Durben, San Diego. Durben said he was in town after visiting friends in St. Louis. He brought his own telescope and set up his equipment near the veterans memorial at Brookside Park. He added that city and civic leaders did a great job providing good locations for astronomers to view and record the eclipse.