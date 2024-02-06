One of the longest-running agriculture tours in the State of Missouri is right around the corner, and in our own backyard.
The 41st annual Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce Agri-Business Tour is scheduled for July 14, with the last day for registration July 9.
The tour includes four stops to industry and farm business locations in Southeast Missouri, beginning with Energy Panel Structures in Perryville, moving along to Schoen Farms Dairy in Oak Ridge, then Spooler Farms in Old Appleton and ending with a stop at Apple Creek Winery in Friedheim.
Lunch will be served during the third stop at Spooler Farms by the SEMO Cattleman's Association.
Participants will depart at 9 a.m. from the University of Missouri Extension Center at 684 W. Jackson Trail in Jackson in air-conditioned buses provided by the Jackson School District, and arrive back around 3:30 p.m., according to the event page at the chamber's website, www.jacksonmochamber.org.
Coffee and doughnuts will also be provided before leaving in the morning.
There is no charge to attend the tour, with transportation, food and drinks being provided by event sponsors, according to the event page. The trip is limited to adults only.
There are currently 81 spots remaining for the tour. RSVP by July 9 to the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce office at (573)243-8131, or email Cheryl Ellis at assistant@jacksonmochamber.org.
For more information on the tour, or to RSVP online, visit www.jacksonmochamber.org/events/annual-agri-business-tour.
