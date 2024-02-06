One of the longest-running agriculture tours in the State of Missouri is right around the corner, and in our own backyard.

The 41st annual Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce Agri-Business Tour is scheduled for July 14, with the last day for registration July 9.

The tour includes four stops to industry and farm business locations in Southeast Missouri, beginning with Energy Panel Structures in Perryville, moving along to Schoen Farms Dairy in Oak Ridge, then Spooler Farms in Old Appleton and ending with a stop at Apple Creek Winery in Friedheim.

Lunch will be served during the third stop at Spooler Farms by the SEMO Cattleman's Association.