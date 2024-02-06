Donning a bright red blazer, Billy Joe Thompson stood in front of hundreds of people Friday night at the annual Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce banquet to accept the R.A. Fulenwider Award for a lifetime of service in the community.

Choking back tears, he kept his acceptance speech short and sweet.

Presenting the award was 2016 Fulenwider recipient David Reiminger, who introduced Thompson as a longtime member of the Boosters Club, Optimists Club and concession-stand volunteer, and a man who ï¿½fixes and repairs everything.ï¿½

Billy Joe Thompson speaks Friday after receiving the R.A. Fulenwider Award of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce at its annual banquet in Jackson. Fred Lynch ~ Southeast Missourian

Thompson, who is involved in several business enterprises in Jackson, received a standing ovation from the crowd of 571, which was a record attendance, according to chamber executive director Brian Gerau

The other standing ovation of the night went to Justin McMullen, a physical-education teacher at Jackson Senior High School who received the award for Educator of the Year. He has taught for 13 years and was nominated for the award by co-workers who noted his ability to connect and communicate with students.