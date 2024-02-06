All sections
NewsJanuary 13, 2018

Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce recognizes commitment to community at annual awards banquet

By Matt Dollard and Bob Miller ~ Southeast Missourian
Dave Reiminger, right, presents the R.A. Fulenwider Award to Billy Joe Thompson, with state Sen. Wayne Wallingford, left, and state Rep. Donna Lichtenegger, on Friday at the annual banquet of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce in Jackson.Fred Lynch ~ Southeast Missourian

Donning a bright red blazer, Billy Joe Thompson stood in front of hundreds of people Friday night at the annual Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce banquet to accept the R.A. Fulenwider Award for a lifetime of service in the community.

Choking back tears, he kept his acceptance speech short and sweet.

ï¿½There are many more people that deserve this more than me,ï¿½ he said. ï¿½Thank you very much.ï¿½

Presenting the award was 2016 Fulenwider recipient David Reiminger, who introduced Thompson as a longtime member of the Boosters Club, Optimists Club and concession-stand volunteer, and a man who ï¿½fixes and repairs everything.ï¿½

Billy Joe Thompson speaks Friday after receiving the R.A. Fulenwider Award of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce at its annual banquet in Jackson.Fred Lynch ~ Southeast Missourian

Thompson, who is involved in several business enterprises in Jackson, received a standing ovation from the crowd of 571, which was a record attendance, according to chamber executive director Brian Gerau

The other standing ovation of the night went to Justin McMullen, a physical-education teacher at Jackson Senior High School who received the award for Educator of the Year. He has taught for 13 years and was nominated for the award by co-workers who noted his ability to connect and communicate with students.

Arron Olivas of Semo Imprints was named Ambassador of the Year. The Oak Ridge resident is a sales representative for the commercial printing company, which is on West Main Street in Jackson.

Along with the individuals recognized for their commitment to the city of Jackson, some area businesses were honored for their role in the community.

BOLD Marketing was presented the award for Business of the Year. The communications firm is nearing its 10th year of business and just opened a fourth office location in Cape Girardeau.

The award for Small Business of the Year went to Benchmark Graphics and Printing. Benchmark, on East Jackson Boulevard, has been in the printing industry for 22 years.

Mondi Jackson received the honor of Industry of the Year. The international packaging company reportedly employs around 25,400 people in more than 30 countries.

bmiller@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3620

