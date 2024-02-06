All sections
NewsMay 24, 2018
Jackson approves project to remove portion of median on E. Main, prepping area at developer's request
Development along East Main Street in Jackson near Interstate 55 is another step closer to beginning. Abbottsford Land Management LP has reached an agreement with the city for construction of break in access on East Main, where a concrete median is preventing access...
Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn

Development along East Main Street in Jackson near Interstate 55 is another step closer to beginning.

Abbottsford Land Management LP has reached an agreement with the city for construction of break in access on East Main, where a concrete median is preventing access.

The median in question starts near the on- and off-ramps for I-55 South, and extends to the traffic signal at Old Orchard Road.

The proposed break would allow for a road to be constructed parallel to the off ramp, which would allow development, according to city documents.

The initial task order, signed at Monday's Board of Aldermen meeting, is for $13,000 to Cochran Engineering of Union, Missouri. That will cover initial work to get construction started.

A preliminary cost estimate by Cochran, dated March 28, for two commercial entrances to be created at the site totals about $187,000. This includes $5,500 for median demolition, $42,000 for sewer work, $71,000 for concrete pavement, and about $30,000 for mobilization and earthwork, and other work and materials.

Rodney Bollinger, administrative services director for the city of Jackson, said by email Wednesday the first step of the process was a memorandum of understanding between the city and the developer, discussed, approved and signed in November 2017.

The general partners of Abbottsford are Ruth and Earl Norman, Bollinger wrote; their representative, Tim Goodman, worked out the details with the city.

"My understanding was that the city was approached by the developer, who wanted the median break," Bollinger wrote.

According to the memo, the developer may apply for tax increment finance funding within the TIF 2 district.

The TIF district was initially created in 1998, according to earlier reporting by the Southeast Missourian, and had two project areas.

The first, TIF 1, is closer to U.S. 61 or Jackson Boulevard, near Buchheit and Delmonico's.

TIF 2 includes East Main Street, extending north from about County Road 306 to Ridge Road near Bent Creek.

The second district was activated in 2008, city administrator Jim Roach has said.

This project would be eligible for reimbursement within the parameters of the TIF, according to city documents.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Local News
