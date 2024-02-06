Development along East Main Street in Jackson near Interstate 55 is another step closer to beginning.

Abbottsford Land Management LP has reached an agreement with the city for construction of break in access on East Main, where a concrete median is preventing access.

The median in question starts near the on- and off-ramps for I-55 South, and extends to the traffic signal at Old Orchard Road.

The proposed break would allow for a road to be constructed parallel to the off ramp, which would allow development, according to city documents.

The initial task order, signed at Monday's Board of Aldermen meeting, is for $13,000 to Cochran Engineering of Union, Missouri. That will cover initial work to get construction started.

A preliminary cost estimate by Cochran, dated March 28, for two commercial entrances to be created at the site totals about $187,000. This includes $5,500 for median demolition, $42,000 for sewer work, $71,000 for concrete pavement, and about $30,000 for mobilization and earthwork, and other work and materials.

Rodney Bollinger, administrative services director for the city of Jackson, said by email Wednesday the first step of the process was a memorandum of understanding between the city and the developer, discussed, approved and signed in November 2017.

The general partners of Abbottsford are Ruth and Earl Norman, Bollinger wrote; their representative, Tim Goodman, worked out the details with the city.