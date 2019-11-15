Jackson announces Thanksgiving trash schedule

In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday later this month, Jackson's Sanitation Department will not operate Nov. 28 or 29.
Jackson residents whose garbage is normally collected on a Thursday or Friday will instead have their trash picked up Dec. 2. Trash pickups that would have been picked up Dec. 2 will instead be collected on the following day, along with the trash that would normally be collected on that day.
Jackson Recycling Center and yard waste pits will also be closed Nov. 28 and 29 but will be open Nov. 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information, contact the Jackson Public Works Department, (573) 243-2300.
