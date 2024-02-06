All sections
NewsJuly 19, 2022

Jackson announces sales tax holiday for 'back to school'

During the weekend of Aug. 5 through 7, the City of Jackson will waive sales taxes on all qualifying "back-to-school" purchases, as part of a statewide program.

Danny Walter
Ella Mangels, 5, of Jackson considers new footwear Aug. 6, 2011, at Nearly Perfect Shoes in Jackson. The city has again opted to support a sales tax holiday for back-to-school items.
Ella Mangels, 5, of Jackson considers new footwear Aug. 6, 2011, at Nearly Perfect Shoes in Jackson. The city has again opted to support a sales tax holiday for back-to-school items.Southeast Missourian file

Those purchasing clothing, school supplies and computers will not be charged state, county or city sales tax during this time.

"We are excited to again be participating in Missouri's tax-free weekend, where we have the opportunity to invite shoppers in Jackson and from all over Cape Girardeau County to come out and enjoy savings," Mayor Dwain Hahs said. "The holiday makes purchasing back-to-school supplies a little more affordable for our residents and those who drive to Jackson to shop."

Per the state Department of Revenue's website, an article of clothing cannot exceed a taxable value of $100. School supplies are not to exceed $50 per purchase, and graphing calculators are not to exceed $150. Computer software cannot exceed a taxable value of $350, and personal computers or computer peripheral devices cannot exceed $1,500.

Examples given of qualifying purchases are clothing such as outerwear, undergarments, coats and shoes, as well as desktop computers, laptops, tablets and peripherals, such as monitors, mice and keyboards.

For more information on what items qualify and other cities participating in the sales tax holiday, visit the Department of Revenue's website at www.dor.mo.gov/business/sales/taxholiday/school/faq.php.

