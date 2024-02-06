Jackson announces sales tax holiday for 'back to school'

During the weekend of Aug. 5 through 7, the City of Jackson will waive sales taxes on all qualifying "back-to-school" purchases, as part of a statewide program.

Those purchasing clothing, school supplies and computers will not be charged state, county or city sales tax during this time.

"We are excited to again be participating in Missouri's tax-free weekend, where we have the opportunity to invite shoppers in Jackson and from all over Cape Girardeau County to come out and enjoy savings," Mayor Dwain Hahs said. "The holiday makes purchasing back-to-school supplies a little more affordable for our residents and those who drive to Jackson to shop."