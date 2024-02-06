Jackson announces Park Day

Although the region has been snow covered lately, temperatures have been sub-freezing and winter will be with us for another month, the Jackson Parks and Recreation Department wants people to start thinking about spring cleaning.

The park department is looking for volunteers to take part in the city's annual Park Day, which this year is set for April 24, starting at 8 a.m. at Jackson City Park's Pavilion 1.

"This event is a great opportunity for the community to help clean and beautify the park," said Shane Anderson, director of the parks department. "Residents, businesses and service groups are welcome."