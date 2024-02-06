All sections
NewsFebruary 20, 2021

Jackson announces Park Day

Although the region has been snow covered lately, temperatures have been sub-freezing and winter will be with us for another month, the Jackson Parks and Recreation Department wants people to start thinking about spring cleaning. The park department is looking for volunteers to take part in the city's annual Park Day, which this year is set for April 24, starting at 8 a.m. at Jackson City Park's Pavilion 1...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

Although the region has been snow covered lately, temperatures have been sub-freezing and winter will be with us for another month, the Jackson Parks and Recreation Department wants people to start thinking about spring cleaning.

The park department is looking for volunteers to take part in the city's annual Park Day, which this year is set for April 24, starting at 8 a.m. at Jackson City Park's Pavilion 1.

"This event is a great opportunity for the community to help clean and beautify the park," said Shane Anderson, director of the parks department. "Residents, businesses and service groups are welcome."

Park Day volunteers will receive free refreshments and t-shirts while supplies last.

"Community members are also encouraged to clean up other park sites and areas around town," Anderson said and suggested Park day would be an excellent opportunity for people to consider cleaning up areas around their homes, businesses, churches, schools and other properties.

For more information about Park Day, including details about other opportunities to participate for those unable to take part in the April 24 event, call the Jackson Parks and Recreation Department, (573) 204-8848. Information is also available on the city's website, www.jacksonmo.org, or on the department's Facebook page.

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

