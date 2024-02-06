Jackson announces Labor Day trash pickup schedule

Jackson's trash pickup will not operate Sept. 4 in observance of Labor Day, and the Jackson Recycling Center also will be closed that day.
Trash pickup normally conducted Monday instead will be conducted Tuesday, Sept. 5.
Tuesday's route remains the same.
More information is available by calling the sanitation department at (573) 243- 2333 or the public works department at (573) 243-2300.
