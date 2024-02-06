Jackson announces Labor Day holiday trash schedule

Because of the upcoming Labor Day holiday, residential trash normally collected on Mondays by the Jackson Sanitation Department will not be collected Sept. 6, but will instead be picked up the following day, Sept. 7.
The schedule modification will not affect collection that normally takes place Tuesdays. However, there will be no special garbage pickups in Jackson during the week of Sept. 6 and the Jackson Recycling Center will be closed on Labor Day.
Special trash pickups will resume the following week and can be scheduled by completing an online form at www.jacksonmo.org/Pickup.aspx.
More information is available by contacting the Jackson Public Works Department, (573) 243-2300, or online at www.jacksonmo.org.
