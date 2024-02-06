All sections
June 5, 2020

Jackson announces July Fourth holiday trash schedule

Although it’s still almost a month away, the Jackson Public Works Department has announced its trash collection schedule for the July Fourth holiday. Because Independence Day is on a Saturday, the city’s trash collection routes before and after the holiday will be affected. Trash normally collected Fridays will instead be picked up July 6, the Monday after the holiday. Monday’s trash routes will not be affected...

Southeast Missourian

Although it’s still almost a month away, the Jackson Public Works Department has announced its trash collection schedule for the July Fourth holiday.

Because Independence Day is on a Saturday, the city’s trash collection routes before and after the holiday will be affected. Trash normally collected Fridays will instead be picked up July 6, the Monday after the holiday. Monday’s trash routes will not be affected.

In addition, Jackson’s recycling center and yard waste pits will be closed July 3 and 4.

Also, there will be no special trash pickups scheduled during the week of July 6 to 10 and will resume the following week. Special pickup request forms are online at www.jacksonmo.org/Pickup.aspx.

More information is available by calling the Jackson Public Works Department at (573) 243-2300.

Local News
Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

