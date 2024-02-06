Jackson announces July Fourth holiday trash schedule

Although it’s still almost a month away, the Jackson Public Works Department has announced its trash collection schedule for the July Fourth holiday.
Because Independence Day is on a Saturday, the city’s trash collection routes before and after the holiday will be affected. Trash normally collected Fridays will instead be picked up July 6, the Monday after the holiday. Monday’s trash routes will not be affected.
In addition, Jackson’s recycling center and yard waste pits will be closed July 3 and 4.
Also, there will be no special trash pickups scheduled during the week of July 6 to 10 and will resume the following week. Special pickup request forms are online at www.jacksonmo.org/Pickup.aspx.
More information is available by calling the Jackson Public Works Department at (573) 243-2300.
