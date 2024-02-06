Jackson announces holiday trash schedule

Because the Fourth of July falls on a Sunday this year, Jackson city offices and departments will be closed on July 5 in observance of the holiday.
The Jackson Sanitation Department and the city's recycling center will not operate July 5. Trash normally collected on Monday will be picked up the following day, July 6, along with trash normally collected on Tuesday.
In addition, there will be no special pickups during the week of July 5.
For more information, contact Jackson Public Works Department, (573) 243-2300.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.