All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsFebruary 8, 2021

Jackson announces holiday trash pickup schedule

Jackson’s trash collection schedule will be adjusted next week because of the observance of Presidents Day on Feb. 15. Residential trash normally collected Monday, Feb. 15, will instead be picked up Tuesday, Feb. 16, along with trash scheduled for collection that day...

Southeast Missourian

Jackson’s trash collection schedule will be adjusted next week because of the observance of Presidents Day on Feb. 15.

Residential trash normally collected Monday, Feb. 15, will instead be picked up Tuesday, Feb. 16, along with trash scheduled for collection that day.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Jackson Recycling Center and yard waste pits will also be closed Feb 15.

In addition, there will be no free special trash pickups during the week of Feb. 15, but will resume the following week. Special pickup requests may be scheduled online by completing a form at www.jacksonmo.org/Pickup.aspx.

More information is available by calling the Jackson Public Works Department at (573) 243-2300 or online at www.jacksonmo.org.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 27
Voss, Davis and Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147...
NewsOct. 27
Uncover the eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted...
NewsOct. 27
First Responders Month: Lawrence Atlas' passion for communit...
NewsOct. 26
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching f...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
NewsOct. 26
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer before diving into career as paramedic with Jackson FD
NewsOct. 26
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer before diving into career as paramedic with Jackson FD
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
NewsOct. 25
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck steers ship while awaiting new department leader
NewsOct. 25
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck steers ship while awaiting new department leader
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
NewsOct. 25
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
NewsOct. 24
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
NewsOct. 24
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
NewsOct. 24
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy