Jackson announces holiday trash pickup schedule

Jackson’s trash collection schedule will be adjusted next week because of the observance of Presidents Day on Feb. 15.
Residential trash normally collected Monday, Feb. 15, will instead be picked up Tuesday, Feb. 16, along with trash scheduled for collection that day.
The Jackson Recycling Center and yard waste pits will also be closed Feb 15.
In addition, there will be no free special trash pickups during the week of Feb. 15, but will resume the following week. Special pickup requests may be scheduled online by completing a form at www.jacksonmo.org/Pickup.aspx.
More information is available by calling the Jackson Public Works Department at (573) 243-2300 or online at www.jacksonmo.org.
