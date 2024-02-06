Jackson announces holiday trash pick-ups

In observance of Independence Day, Jackson's Sanitation Department will not operate July 4. Residential trash that would normally be collected on Thursday will be picked up July 5 along with other trash scheduled for collection that day.
Jackson's Recycling Center will be closed July 4.
For more information, call 243-2333.
