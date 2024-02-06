Jackson announces holiday trash collection schedule

The trash collection schedule in the City of Jackson has been adjusted becauseo of the upcoming Memorial Day observance later this month.
Jackson's sanitation department will be closed Memorial Day, May 31. Residential trash normally collected Mondays will be picked up Tuesday, June 1, that week along with garbage normally collected Tuesdays.
The Jackson Recycling Center and yard waste pits will also be closed on Memorial Day and there will be no special pickups in Jackson during the week of May 31. Special pickups will resume the following week and may be scheduled by completing an online form at jacksonmo.org/Pickup.aspx.
For more information, contact the Jackson Public Works Department at (573) 243-2300.
