Jackson announces holiday trash collection schedule

Because of the upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance, Jackson’s Sanitation Department will not operate Jan. 18.
Residential trash normally collected Mondays will instead be collected the following day, Jan. 19. Tuesday collection routes will not be affected, according to information provided by Jackson administrative services director Rodney Bollinger.
In addition, the Jackson Recycling Center and yard-waste pits will be closed Jan. 18, and there will be no special trash pickups Jan. 18, 19 and 21.
More information is available by contacting the Jackson Sanitation Department, (573) 243-2333 or the city’s Public Works Department, (573) 243-2300.