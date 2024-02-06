Jackson announces holiday trash collection schedule

Residential trash collection in Jackson will be delayed next Friday, Christmas Day, and Jan. 1, New Year’s Day, until the following Monday in both cases.

“So if your garbage would normally be collected on Friday, Dec. 25, it will instead be picked up on Monday, Dec. 28,” according to Rodney Bollinger, Jackson’s administrative services director. “And if your garbage would normally be collected on Friday, Jan. 1, it will instead be picked up on Monday, Jan. 4.”

Trash bags should be placed at the curb by 8 a.m. on Dec. 28 and Jan. 4. Trash collection routes normally scheduled for Mondays will be unaffected, Bollinger said.

Jackson city offices will be open on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve and trash collection will take place as usual on both days, he said.