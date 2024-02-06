All sections
December 18, 2020

Jackson announces holiday trash collection schedule

Residential trash collection in Jackson will be delayed next Friday, Christmas Day, and Jan. 1, New Year's Day, until the following Monday in both cases. "So if your garbage would normally be collected on Friday, Dec. 25, it will instead be picked up on Monday, Dec. 28," according to Rodney Bollinger, Jackson's administrative services director. "And if your garbage would normally be collected on Friday, Jan. 1, it will instead be picked up on Monday, Jan. 4."...

Southeast Missourian

Residential trash collection in Jackson will be delayed next Friday, Christmas Day, and Jan. 1, New Year’s Day, until the following Monday in both cases.

“So if your garbage would normally be collected on Friday, Dec. 25, it will instead be picked up on Monday, Dec. 28,” according to Rodney Bollinger, Jackson’s administrative services director. “And if your garbage would normally be collected on Friday, Jan. 1, it will instead be picked up on Monday, Jan. 4.”

Trash bags should be placed at the curb by 8 a.m. on Dec. 28 and Jan. 4. Trash collection routes normally scheduled for Mondays will be unaffected, Bollinger said.

Jackson city offices will be open on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve and trash collection will take place as usual on both days, he said.

“Please remember, the holidays are a time when households produce a lot of extra potential recyclables,” Bollinger said. “Many items ordinarily thrown away such as boxes, greeting cards, wrapping paper, beverage bottles, food jars and metal food containers can add up quickly. The city encourages residents to ‘go green’ and trim down their holiday trash by recycling more.”

Jackson’s Recycling Center and yard waste pits will be closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, but will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 26 and Jan. 2. The recycling facility’s weekday hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Christmas trees will be accepted at a special location at the Jackson Recycling Center. Lights, ornaments, tinsel and other decorations should be completely removed before trees are dropped off at the designated tree area.

This year, recycled Christmas trees will be used for bank revetment along Hubble Creek in Jackson City Park. Trees will be accepted until the end of January.

More information about Jackson’s garbage collection and recycling program is available by contacting the Jackson Public Works Department at (573) 243-2300 or online at www.jacksonmo.org.

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

