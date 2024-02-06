Jackson altering trash pickup for Memorial Day

Jackson's trash pickup schedule will change in observance of Memorial Day, May 29.
Garbage collection, normally held Monday, instead will be Tuesday, May 30.
Tuesday's route is unchanged.
The Recycling Center at 508 Sawyer Lane in Jackson also will be closed Memorial Day.
For more information, call the sanitation department at (573) 243-2333 or the public works department at (573) 243-2300.
