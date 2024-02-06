All sections
NewsFebruary 9, 2022
Jackson aldermen weighing wisdom of a third roundabout
The prospect of a new roundabout at the intersection of U.S. 61 and Deerwood Drive near Jackson Civic Center is still being debated at Jackson City Hall.
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs, left, presents Shane West Anderson, center, with a retirement plaque Monday at the Board of Aldermen meeting as city administrator Jim Roach looks on. Anderson retired as the City of Jackson's Parks and Recreation director after 24 years of service. He was succeeded by Jason Lipe.
Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs, left, presents Shane West Anderson, center, with a retirement plaque Monday at the Board of Aldermen meeting as city administrator Jim Roach looks on. Anderson retired as the City of Jackson's Parks and Recreation director after 24 years of service. He was succeeded by Jason Lipe.

The prospect of a new roundabout at the intersection of U.S. 61 and Deerwood Drive near Jackson Civic Center is still being debated at Jackson City Hall.

Jackson's Board of Aldermen said Monday it wants to talk again with Lochmueller Group, the St. Louis traffic and infrastructure consulting firm who studied traffic patterns at the intersection two years ago.

On Monday, aldermen spent considerable time discussing the project, which is forecast to be built in 2024 on a cost-share arrangement with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT).

Jackson already has two roundabouts, one at the intersection of Main and Hope streets and the other at East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard.

At least two aldermen aren't sure about constructing another one.

"Do we need it?" asked Dave Hitt, Ward 2 alderman. "I'm not comfortable with a roundabout at that location."

Ward 1 Alderman Paul Sander also had questions about the project.

"I'm not convinced a roundabout is better (there) than a stoplight and I'd like to see a cost comparison between the two," Sander said.

Rodney Bollinger, the city's director of administrative services, said MoDOT has advised the municipality it will approve a roundabout at U.S. 61 and Deerwood but not a traffic signal and referred to a budget analysis done in 2020.

"Two years ago, the projected roundabout cost was $1.7 million but it would have zero maintenance once built. A traffic signal there would cost about $200,000 less but with a stoplight, you would have perpetual maintenance and energy costs," Bollinger said.

City attorney Curtis Poore told city lawmakers he has a "real concern" about entering into a 50-50 cost-share plan with MoDOT, saying the state agency can extricate itself out of the project but once the work begins, the city will not be able to do the same.

"That's ridiculous that the state can opt out but we can't," Larry Cunningham, Ward 3 alderman, said.

Bollinger told the board the overall roundabout cost is set at $2 million and if the project exceeds that figure, the city would be on the hook completely for any cost overage.

Additionally, Bollinger cited statistics on safety received from Lochmueller.

"The study compared a roundabout to the intersection's current configuration, which is two-way stop control, and Lochmueller found a roundabout would likely result in 44% fewer crashes. A traffic signal is estimated to reduce crashes by anywhere from 16% to 29%," Bollinger said.

Bollinger has invited a Lochmueller representative to the next board study session Feb. 22, one day later than normal because of the observance of Presidents Day.

Since votes are not taken at study session, the first time aldermen could act on greenlighting the roundabout project with MoDOT would be the March 7 meeting.

Project schedule

If the city OKs the third roundabout, the timeline for the project is laid out in six stages.

  • December: engineering work
  • December 2023: right of way issues settled
  • January 2024: letting of construction contract bids
  • March 2024: project awarded
  • April 2024: construction begins
  • October 2024: projected project completion

History

In May 2020, Lochmueller representative Cheryl Sharp told aldermen the traffic volume at U.S. 61 and Deerwood "does not meet signal criteria" and a roundabout would have a "higher safety benefit."

At the time, Mayor Dwain Hahs said the amount of development in subdivisions off Deerwood Drive and the opening of Connection Point Church have caused the board to take a serious look at traffic flow at the intersection.

Lochmueller made its recommendation to aldermen two years ago following its traffic study, concluding a roundabout could accommodate traffic needs at the intersection until at least 2040.

