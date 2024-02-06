Jackson aldermen weighing wisdom of a third roundabout

The prospect of a new roundabout at the intersection of U.S. 61 and Deerwood Drive near Jackson Civic Center is still being debated at Jackson City Hall.

Jackson's Board of Aldermen said Monday it wants to talk again with Lochmueller Group, the St. Louis traffic and infrastructure consulting firm who studied traffic patterns at the intersection two years ago.

On Monday, aldermen spent considerable time discussing the project, which is forecast to be built in 2024 on a cost-share arrangement with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT).

Jackson already has two roundabouts, one at the intersection of Main and Hope streets and the other at East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard.

At least two aldermen aren't sure about constructing another one.

"Do we need it?" asked Dave Hitt, Ward 2 alderman. "I'm not comfortable with a roundabout at that location."

Ward 1 Alderman Paul Sander also had questions about the project.

"I'm not convinced a roundabout is better (there) than a stoplight and I'd like to see a cost comparison between the two," Sander said.

Rodney Bollinger, the city's director of administrative services, said MoDOT has advised the municipality it will approve a roundabout at U.S. 61 and Deerwood but not a traffic signal and referred to a budget analysis done in 2020.

"Two years ago, the projected roundabout cost was $1.7 million but it would have zero maintenance once built. A traffic signal there would cost about $200,000 less but with a stoplight, you would have perpetual maintenance and energy costs," Bollinger said.

City attorney Curtis Poore told city lawmakers he has a "real concern" about entering into a 50-50 cost-share plan with MoDOT, saying the state agency can extricate itself out of the project but once the work begins, the city will not be able to do the same.

"That's ridiculous that the state can opt out but we can't," Larry Cunningham, Ward 3 alderman, said.