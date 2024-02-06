Acknowledging the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on area residents and businesses, the Jackson Board of Aldermen on Monday night voted to waive penalties on late utility payments for the March, April and May billing periods.

The board also approved a request from the owners of a new hotel to extend the deadline for the hotel’s completion under the terms of a special financing district agreement.

Developers of the new Best Western Plus hotel along South Old Orchard Road near the junction of U.S. 61 and Interstate 55 sent a letter to the city last week requesting a one month extension in the hotel’s construction timeline, pushing its opening date from June 15 to mid-July.

Ghanshyam “Sam” Patel, a partner with Midwest Hospitality Group LLC, said in the letter despite construction delays caused by the diverging diamond interchange project at the Center Junction interchange of the highway and the interstate, it was anticipated the hotel would open next month. However, he said the coronavirus pandemic has further impacted his hotel’s operations.

“Being we were not an operating business, we were unable to take advantage of the national PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) relief funds per the program requirements,” Patel said in the letter.

Under the terms of a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) agreement, Midwest Hospitality Group had until June 30 to complete the hotel or face a $25,000 fine.