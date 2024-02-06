Jackson aldermen vote to rezone multiple properties

The Jackson Board of Aldermen on Monday night approved rezoning of nearly a dozen parcels of property along East Jackson Boulevard, Clover Drive and Hilltop Drive.

The board’s action followed a brief public hearing at which no one spoke in opposition to the rezoning, which had previously been approved and recommended to the aldermen by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission.

According to Jackson building and planning manager Janet Sanders, the board’s unanimous vote “cleaned up” some zoning irregularities along those streets.

“It recently came to our attention there were some properties in the area that were not properly zoned,” she said. “This action makes the zoning fit for what the properties are being used for.”

The rezoned properties include: