Jackson aldermen vote to rezone multiple properties

The Jackson Board of Aldermen on Monday night approved rezoning of nearly a dozen parcels of property along East Jackson Boulevard, Clover Drive and Hilltop Drive.
The board’s action followed a brief public hearing at which no one spoke in opposition to the rezoning, which had previously been approved and recommended to the aldermen by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission.
According to Jackson building and planning manager Janet Sanders, the board’s unanimous vote “cleaned up” some zoning irregularities along those streets.
“It recently came to our attention there were some properties in the area that were not properly zoned,” she said. “This action makes the zoning fit for what the properties are being used for.”
The rezoned properties include:
Following a discussion at their study session two weeks ago, the Jackson aldermen Monday night approved a $10,000 contribution to the Great River Community College District Committee for Affordable Technical Education.
The appropriation will go toward a feasibility study and needs analysis for a proposed technical college in Cape Girardeau.
The aldermen’s vote to approve the appropriation followed a presentation at a board study session two weeks ago by Rich Payne, chairman of the Great River Community College District. At the board’s Dec. 21 meeting, Payne explained the study is one of several steps in a lengthy process leading up to a vote tentatively scheduled for April 2022 on whether to create a taxing district to fund the college.
The feasibility study, according to Payne, will cost $98,375. Counting Jackson’s $10,000 appropriation, the Great River Community College District has now raised $60,000 toward that cost. Other contributing entities to date are $10,000 from Perry County, $10,000 from the City of Perryville, Missouri, and $30,000 from the Industrial Development Authority of Cape Girardeau County.
On Monday night, the Cape Girardeau City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance to appropriate $20,000 toward the study
In other business Monday night, the aldermen: