NewsDecember 17, 2018

Jackson Aldermen to hold public hearing on utility rates

The Jackson Board of Aldermen will hold a public hearing on proposed utility rates for 2019 today during its meeting. According to city documents, the rates will increase by 2.1 percent for water, sewer and electric, which is tied to the Consumer Price Index adjustment for inflation...

Southeast Missourian

The Jackson Board of Aldermen will hold a public hearing on proposed utility rates for 2019 today during its meeting.

According to city documents, the rates will increase by 2.1 percent for water, sewer and electric, which is tied to the Consumer Price Index adjustment for inflation.

The minimum water charge basis is adjusted by $4.42, as required by the second phase of bond obligations, documents state.

The effective date for the new rates will be Feb. 1.

Proposed rates for 2019 include in-town water at $3.54 per 1,000 gallons with a minimum charge of $14.49 per month, out-of-town water at $5.75 per 1,000 gallons with a minimum charge of $28.98 per month, residential electric at 0.1103 per kilowatt-hour; solid waste pickup $6; and sewer will be $3.26 per 1,000 gallons with a minimum charge of $13.40.

The public hearing will be at 6 p.m. in the aldermen chambers in city hall, 101 Court St. in Jackson.

