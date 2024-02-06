Jackson Aldermen to fund water improvements

Jackson Board of Aldermen voted unanimously Monday, April. 3, to fund upgrades to the municipality's water system.
- $46,830 change order to install a "concrete coating" over a new slab to be built covering the former water storage pit. Total project cost is now $1,315,830 with expected completion Sunday, Feb. 18, part of phase two, project 2D of the city's Water System Facility Plan Implementation. The chlorination process will be improved, according to Public Works director Janet Sanders. Work is to be done by Perryville Missouri's Robinson Industrial, Heavy and Commercial Contracting.
- $85,900 in additional engineering costs to Horner & Shifrin, St. Louis, for a water main upgrade mainly running along East Jackson Boulevard between Alliance Bank and Shawnee Boulevard, part of phase two, project 2E of the city's Water System Facility Plan Implementation. Kent Peetz, former city public works chief, is now employed by Horner & Shifrin as a senior project manager.
Other actions
- Aldermen accepted a $504,805 bid to purchase a new vacuum truck for the wastewater department from Vac-Con of Green Cove, Florida. "This vehicle is designed to clean sewers and is a very specific piece of equipment — not unlike the purchase of a firetruck," advised Sanders, who said Jackson will hold onto its 24-year-old current vacuum truck and will employ it for other uses.
- Aldermen OK'd a $40,300 contract with Jackson's Bootheel Fence for fencing replacement and repair in the city parks.
Of note
April was recognized as Child Abuse Prevention Month via proclamation presented by Mayor Dwain Hahs. In study session, aldermanic council heard a presentation about Jackson becoming a "Purple Heart City."